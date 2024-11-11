It’s that time of the year again when some of the biggest names in the industry all convene under the same roof in one of the greatest cities in California. That’s right, we’re talking about FanExpo San Francisco and, just like we did for FanExpo Canada and FanExpo Chicago, we’ll be giving one lucky winner a set of 3-day passes. From Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1, fans will filter into the Moscone Center West where familiar faces from the big and small screens alike will be there for photo ops, autograph signings, and panels.

Should the odds be in your favor, your set of passes will get you into the event for the entire weekend, but please keep in mind that should you nab the goods, travel to and from San Francisco, hotel, and dining expenses will still be in your hands.

Which Stars Will Be Shining at This Year’s FanExpo San Francisco?