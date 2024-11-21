No harsher line has been drawn than between renowned critic Roger Ebert's fiery opinions about movies that audiences adored and deemed classics, genre-definers, and pop culture icons. In writing his critical thoughts about fan-favorite movies he hated, Ebert eviscerated Oscar-winners, quotable comedies, adaptations, and more, sparing no genre. He refused to give movies a pass because he enjoyed the filmmaker's previous work or adored the breakout performances from certain stars. Ebert remained brutally objective, seeing some films more than once to make sure he hadn't missed the point.

In the era of newspaper review sections, Ebert's comments would often determine if the readers would head to the box office, wait for home viewing, or skip a movie altogether. In the case of these movies, his negative take didn't dissuade viewers from falling in love with the twists, over-the-top comedy, or horrific violence. These titles are deemed "fan-favorites" for a reason because, while critics (including Ebert) may have missed the memo, audiences are staunch defenders of the narratives and the elicit reactions to the movie-going experience each movie provided.

10 'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

Image via Universal Pictures

Ebert called this sports comedy classic "the latest in the dumber and dumbest sweepstakes." Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's most memorable comedies about a young wanna-be hockey player who takes his heavy-handed swing to golf, hoping to win enough tournament money to pay off his grandmother's back taxes to the IRS. In his one-and-a-half star review, Ebert called Sandler's antics "tiring," labeling the titular character "a violent sociopath."

"'Happy Gilmore' is filled with so many plugs it looks like a product placement sampler in search of a movie."

This is one of the many Sandler features built specifically for his audiences, who find every charade, tirade, and bit hysterical, while those seeking a narrative-fueled movie infused with comedy tend to turn away. Audiences know what to expect with Sandler's name attached to the project, but for Ebert, reviewing Happy Gilmore was an occupational hazard.

Happy Gilmore Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 16, 1996 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Main Genre Comedy

9 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Directed by Jared Hess

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

This awkward indie classic may have won over fans but had no place in Ebert's canon of what he deemed "good movies." Napoleon Dynamite is a teen comedy about the inept titular high schooler (Jon Heder) as he escapes his chaotic home life by befriending the new kid, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), and launching a campaign to elect Pedro class president. Ebert gave the inevitable cult classic one-and-a-half stars while he explained his distaste for Napoleon: "I certainly don't like him, but then the movie makes no attempt to make him likeable."

"Truth is, it doesn't even try to be a comedy. It tells his story and we are supposed to laugh because we find humor the movie pretends it doesn't know about."

Ebert dissected the comedy genre into two means of producing laughter, because the audience feels superior to the characters or because the audience likes and/or pities them; the former being the main strategy of Adam Sandler movies, which Ebert disliked. Napoleon Dynamite fell into neither category for the brutally honest critic, finding no entertainment in the outlandish Uncle Rico (Jon Gries) or the internet escapades of Kip (Aaron Ruell). Ebert's parting hot take was that the film's positive reception at the Sundance Film Festival was merely a peer-pressured response to look cool watching a film he felt was anything but.

8 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Image via 20th Century Studios

A movie he deemed all over the map made by filmmakers he respected, Raising Arizona left Ebert struggling with its blatant separation from reality and inability to set expectations that comedy would allow it to break later. The Coen Brothers movie stars Nicolas Cage as an ex-con and Holly Hunter as an ex-cop who, after marrying, realize they are unable to have a baby of their own. The pair kidnap a baby from a family who recently had quintuplets, which sets off a chain reaction of events and inquiries that make raising their new son all the more complicated.

"Here's a movie that stretches out every moment for more than it's worth, until even the moments of inspiration seem forced. Since the basic idea of the movie is a good one and there are talented people in the cast, what we have here is a film shot down by its own forced and mannered style."

Ebert's one-and-a-half-star review took issue with more than just the film's structure, but also the dialogue style he called "distracting and unconvincing." In his opinion, the movie was slowed down by not only the strange narrations, but its inability to show restraint to allow the comedy of the premise to naturally entertain audiences instead of slipping into unbelievabilty.

7 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Even after two screenings, Ebert still wasn't impressed with The Usual Suspects. The Oscar-winning movie earned only one-and-a-half stars in addition to winding up on his Most Hated List. After a multi-million dollar heist goes south, Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) recounts the lead-up, describing to federal agents how the enigmatic drug lord, Keyser Soze, recruited Kint and four others (Gabriel Byrne, Stephen Baldwin, Benicio Del Toro, and Kevin Pollak) for the job. Ebert first screened the film at the Sundance Film Festival but chalked up initial thoughts to having seen too many movies in one day.

"...so when I went to see it again in July, I came armed with a notepad and a determination not to let crucial plot points slip by me. Once again, my comprehension began to slip, and finally I wrote down: 'To the degree that I do understand, I don't care.' It was, however, somewhat reassuring at the end of the movie to discover that I had, after all, understood everything I was intended to understand."

Despite the critical acclaim the red herring film earned, Ebert preferred "to be amazed by motivation, not manipulation." The ending twist in The Usual Suspects has continued its mind-blowing landing for decades; however, Ebert's outlying opinion preferred a linear crime narrative instead of the juicy reversal first-time viewers are still dazzled by today.

6 'Armageddon' (1998)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In a wild departure from logic and science, Armageddon wound up on Ebert's Most Hated List with its zero-star rating. The movie features an A-list cast led by Bruce Willis who stars as an oil drilling expert tasked with drilling a hole in an asteroid the size of Texas to explode and dismantle it before its impact destroys Earth. Ebert's scathing review warned that if the movie delivered on the promise from the movie posters to "obliterate your senses," then "consider it a mercy killing."

"Take almost any 30 seconds at random, and you'd have a TV ad. The movie is an assault on the eyes, the ears, the brain, common sense and the human desire to be entertained. No matter what they're charging to get in, it's worth more to get out."

The audience reviews and reception of the film was quite the opposite of Ebert's critical consensus-leading review. Armageddon features the trifecta for fans who want an action-packed diaster movie directed by Michael Bay with Bruce Willis leading the way, making it easy to ignore the plot holes and scientific inconsistencies. For Ebert, there were too many "dramatic" platitudes and one-liners, making it the film, "loud, ugly, and fragmented."