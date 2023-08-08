The depiction of friendship on television has fascinated viewers for decades since it is a timeless concept that appeals to viewers. On-screen friendships have become a crucial component of our favorite shows, from heartwarming bonds to funny antics. Because they greatly advance the entire plot by providing emotional support, comic relief, and memorable moments, in addition to giving characters depth and development.

For a variety of factors, including their chemistry, loyalty, and shared adventures, some friendships stand out as fan favorites, sparkling discussions on Reddit. Viewers feel linked to these friendships because of their relatability and genuineness, which allows them to escape into a society where friendships are valued and respected.

10 Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo — ‘Rome’ (2005 - 2007)

Rome is an HBO show set during the time of the Roman Republic and follows the lives of various historical figures and fictional characters in Rome. Redditor Burnenville_ named Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) is a stoic and loyal soldier who rises through the ranks of the Roman army and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson) is a more impulsive and rough-around-the-edges soldier.

Their friendship evolves throughout the series, starting as mere acquaintances and eventually becoming inseparable friends with frequent pairings of them on hazardous missions which helps strengthen their bond. Over time, their friendship becomes a central aspect of the show, showcasing their unwavering loyalty, willingness to sacrifice for each other, and their ability to provide support during difficult situations.

9 BJ Hunnicutt and Hawkeye Pierce — ‘M*A*S*H’ (1972 - 1983)

Redditor dualplains mentions one of their lines, “I'll miss you a lot. I can't imagine what this place would have been like if I hadn't found you here.” M*A*S*H is set during the Korean War and follows the lives of the medical personnel stationed at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH).

BJ Hunnicutt (Mike Farrell) is a skilled and compassionate surgeon who joins the MASH unit during the fourth season while Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) is one of the main characters and chief surgeon at the MASH unit. They share a similar sense of humor and often engage in practical jokes and witty banter to cope with the stresses and horrors of war. Their friendship is characterized by deep trust and mutual respect as they develop a close friendship throughout the show.

8 Ann and Leslie — ‘Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Parks and Recreation is a mockumentary-style sitcom that follows the lives of the eccentric and dedicated employees of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana which captures the Midwestern Spirit. A deleted Reddit account named Ann Perkins’ (Rashida Jones) and Leslie Knope's (Amy Poehler) friendship is marked by constant support, humor, and loyalty.

They frequently engage in heartfelt conversations, sharing each other's successes, failures, and personal struggles. They have each other's backs through thick and thin, and their bond grows stronger throughout the show. Their friendship also serves as a cornerstone of the show, demonstrating the power of female friendships and the importance of having someone to lean on during the ups and downs of life.

7 Jim and Neal — ‘The Newsroom’ (2012 - 2014)

Commented by Redditor Asha_Brea, “This is more like love at first sight”, Jim Harper (John Gallagher Jr.) is initially introduced as a senior producer for "News Night," the flagship news program of ACN while Neal Sampat (Dev Patel) is an ambitious young journalist who works as a newsroom blogger in The Newsroom.

These two bond over their shared dedication to ethical journalism and their desire to make a positive impact through their work. Moreover, Jim mentors Neal, providing guidance and encouraging him to take risks with his reporting. Neal, in turn, offers a fresh perspective and technological expertise that helps Jim adapt to the changing landscape of journalism, giving their friendship a very concrete foundation to grow.

6 Will and Charlie — ‘The Newsroom’ (2012 - 2014)

Not only Jim and Neal’s friendship is selected but also Will McAvoy's (Jeff Daniels) and Charlie Skinner’s (Sam Waterston) friendship are mentioned by Asha_Brea. Will is the anchor and managing editor of "News Night," the flagship news program of ACN while Charlie is the seasoned news division president of ACN.

The friendship between Will and Charlie is undeniably central to the show. Charlie is Will's mentor figure, guiding him and encouraging him to embrace his potential as a journalist. Charlie recognizes Will's talent and challenges him to live up to it, even when it means taking risks and facing backlash. The trust and mutual understanding between them deepen their friendship as they navigate the complex world of televised journalism.

5 Athos, Porthos, and Aramis — ‘The Musketeers’ (2014-2016)

Based on Alexandre Dumas' novel The Three Musketeers, The Musketeers follows the adventures of the titular King's loyal protectors in 17th-century Paris. Athos (Tom Burke) is the brooding and noble member of the Musketeers, Porthos (Howard Charles) is the strong and jovial Musketeer known for his physical prowess and love of a good time, and Aramis (Santiago Cabrera) is the charismatic and romantic one.

The friendship between Athos, Porthos, and Aramis is at the core of the show and is mentioned by Redditor Asha_Brea. They are sworn brothers who have grown to trust and rely on each other in moments of danger and adventure. Throughout the series, the trio often find themselves embroiled in perilous situations, and their friendship helps them overcome challenges and work as a cohesive unit.

4 Kevin and Javier — ‘Castle’ (2009-2016)

Castle follows the story of Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), a successful and charismatic mystery novelist, who becomes involved with the NYPD as a consultant. However, the fan-favorite friendship in the show belongs to Kevin Ryan (Seamus Dever) and Javier Esposito (Jon Huertas).

Kevin is a skilled and dedicated detective while Javier is a tough and street-smart with a military background. Their friendship often serves as a source of comic relief for the show and is named by Redditor Asha_Brea. They have a playful banter and share a strong bond that is showcased through their shared experiences and their ability to work seamlessly as a team. They also bond outside of work, making a cute bromance for fans to munch on.

3 Shawn and Gus — ‘Psych’ (2006-2014)

Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill) are the main characters in the TV show Psych which follows their adventures as faux-psychic detective Shawn solves crimes using his keen observational skills and Gus's pharmaceutical knowledge and logical thinking.

The show's core is built around their friendship which is mentioned by Redditor. Since they were kids, Shawn and Gus have been great friends, and their relationship is unshakable. They are really concerned for one another and have a rich history together. Although they frequently compete in humorous ways and aggressively tease one another, their relationship endures. Even in the silliest and riskiest circumstances, Gus is always there to assist Shawn, and Shawn reciprocates for Gus.

2 JD and Turk — ‘Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Redditor SpotISAGoodCat said, "JD and Turk from Scrubs. No contest." John Dorian or JD (Zach Braff) and Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) are central characters in Scrubs which follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors and nurses working at Sacred Heart Hospital.

JD and Turk often share numerous inside jokes, nicknames, and intricate handshake rituals, demonstrating their close friendship. They also frequently compete in lighthearted games, encouraging and challenging one another to do their best. They depend on one another for emotional support throughout the show as they navigate the highs and lows of their personal and professional lives. The relationship between JD and Turk goes beyond the bounds of common friendship, and people frequently refer to it as a "bromance."

1 Troy and Abed — ‘Community’ (2009 - 2015)

Community revolves around a diverse group of students attending Greendale Community College and their misadventures. Redditor samplestiltskin_ said, "Troy and Abed forever and ever." Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) starts off as a former high school football star who enrolls in community college. While Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi) is a pop culture enthusiast with a penchant for films and television.

Troy and Abed's friendship is one of the central relationships in the show. Their shared interests, sense of humor, and support for one another cause them to rapidly become the best of friends and housemates. Moreover, they distinguish themselves as a unique duo within the program thanks to their creativity and desire to fully embrace their common hobbies. Troy and Abed's unique chemistry, along with their infectious charm and humor, make them fan-favorite characters in Community.

