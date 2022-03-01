The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed a list of the top ten movies voted for as a part of its new fan favorite movie category, reigniting fans' hopes that James Wan’s Malignant might get a golden statuette after all. The leaderboard also includes The Suicide Squad and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all films that made a huge splash on social media but still didn’t get into the competition for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards.

Last month, the Academy announced it would be including a Fan Favorite Oscar category as part of this year's awards, giving everyone a chance to tell the world which movie they loved the most in 2021. While the Best Picture Oscar is decided by members of the Academy, the Fan Favorite prize allows everyone to let their imagination run free. That, of course, leads to nominations of genres that don’t usually get much Oscar attention, such as superhero and horror films.

This year’s nominations for Best Picture includes ten films: Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. As for the Fan Favorite Award, the top ten nominees at the Academy leaderboard also include Dune, The Power of the Dog, Cinderella, Army of the Dead, Minamata, and Tick, tick... Boom!

With a Twitter-based voting system, it was already expected to see popular superhero movies on the list, like The Suicide Squad and No Way Home. It also predictably brought up some filmmakers with a considerable fanbase, such as Zack Snyder, which explains why Army of the Dead is fighting for the prize. However, it is also curious to notice that the public and critics alike seem to agree that both Dune and The Power of the Dog indeed deserve all the praise they get.

Being the Internet, where random territory where anything can happen, any of the ten films at the top of the Fan Favorite leaderboard could take the prize. With two days left for voting, an unexpected candidate could also emerge from the shadows and grab the award by surprise. We’ll know for sure when the winner is announced on March 27.

Twitter users can vote for their Fan Favorite film by tweeting its title with the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite, or by using the Academy's website to express their preferences. Check out the official leaderboard below:

