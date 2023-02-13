Throughout the years, Hollywood has gifted viewers with a plethora of TV and movie vampires to both fear and fall in love with. So many fans love Edward Cullen from the Twilight movie series and his chaotic yet romantic relationship with Bella Swan. Even more fans love the romances featured in the legendary series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Equally, viewers have adored and feared the notorious vampire Dracula throughout the decades.

Whether it is a vampire-human couple or a couple of vampires wreaking havoc in love, fans can't get enough of the supernatural romances featured in the most popular vampire media. Fans on Reddit were decisive with their choices, choosing their all-time top favorite TV and movie vampire romance love stories.

10 Isabelle and Simon - 'Shadowhunters' (2016-2019)

The Shadowhunters series is based on The Mortal Instruments book series by Cassandra Clare and came after the original film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. The series follows what happens as Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) wanders into a hidden magical world unlike anything she's known when the powers dormant inside of her awaken. She and her best friend Simon (Alberto Rosende) get sucked into this supernatural world when they meet a group of shadow hunting teenagers.

Simon and the powerful Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) strike up a surprising romance over the course of the series, and Redditor kingcolbe included "Izzy and Simon" on their list of favorite vampire couples. It is somewhat of a forbidden romance as Simon becomes a vampire, a dangerous supernatural species that should be off limits to Shadowhunters looking for love.

9 Juliette and Calliope - 'First Kill' (2022)

Based on the short story by V.E. Schwab and produced by her as well, First Kill follows the forbidden love story that takes place when the young vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) meets a young but highly-trained vampire hunter named Calliope, played by Imani Lewis. In an interesting take on the genre, Juliette is a vampire being raised in an all-vampire family and vice versa, Calliope in an all-vampire-hunter family.

"Calliope and Juliette" were chosen by Redditor kingcolbe. The two initially plan for the other to be their first kill, a rite of passage in their respective families, but the impossible happens and they to fall for each other instead.

8 Buffy and Spike - 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

In what is a classic enemies-to-lovers romance, Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the vampire Spike (James Marsters) eventually do enter into a romantic relationship in the popular show after they spend a lot of time trying to kill each other first. However, when these two powerful people come together their love is passionate. Many would argue that the two were the perfect team, bringing out the best in each other.

And while fans might argue that other pairings were better, such as Spike and Drusilla (Juliet Landau) or Buffy and Angel (David Boreanaz), Reddit fans overall agreed that this relationship was their favorite choice, with user notmyrealfarkhandle saying "Buffy and Spike, Angel is lame." The characters themselves even agreed that their relationship was always at risk of a revival, at any time.

7 Nick and Janette - 'Forever Knight' (1992-1996)

The romance between the vampire Nick (Geraint Wyn Davies) and his master's daughter, the seductive vampire Janette (Deborah Duchêne) is a big focus of the 1990s television show Forever Knight. Though this is an old choice, fans of the vampire romance genre have not forgotten about this couple and their unforgettable romance that lasted centuries.

"Nicholas de Brabant (aka Nick Knight) and Janette DuCharme" were nominated by user mtempissmith. Though the two lovers have an on and off relationship, they always find their way back to each other no matter how many years have passed. Additionally, as she was what ultimately led him to the world of vampires, there's no doubt that he can't resist her.

6 Damon and Elena - 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Inspired by the same-name book series by L.J. Smith, The Vampire Diaries focuses on young Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who after the death of her parents, returns to school and meets a mysterious and handsome stranger who changes her life forever when he introduces her to a whole new supernatural world. Reddit fans agreed that Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena from this series are one of their favorite vampire couples of all time. Redditor Screenviewing said "Damon and Elena" with a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

Though this may be a controversial pick and some fans may prefer her with Damon's brother, Stefan (Paul Wesley), or alternatively prefer Damon with another, they remain the Vampire Diaries couple with the most fan love. Their undeniable chemistry and inability to stay away from each other explains it all.

5 Klaus and Camille - 'The Originals' (2013-2018)

One of two Vampire Diaries spin-offs, The Originals takes place decades before Elena's story and focuses primarily on the Mikaelson siblings Rebekah (Claire Holt), Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan). Reddit fans agreed that one of their most beloved vampire couples is Klaus and Camille (Leah Pipes) from this series, who first met at the bar where she worked before their love began to blossom over time.

Though their love was short-lived and came to a tragic end, it cannot be denied that the love they shared with each other was unforgettable. Sometimes the most tragic love stories are the most beloved, especially if one considers the popularity of the star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet. User kingcolbe offered up the couple on Reddit, simply saying "Klaus and Camille."

4 Jessica and Jason - 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

The iconic show True Blood is a famous one with a cult following, and it was not greedy with its depiction of vampire relationships. With ample relationship pairings to choose from, the people of Reddit decided on two of their favorite couples from the show. One of those couples is Jessica (Deborah Ann Woll) and Jason (Ryan Kwanten), who ultimately did not last in the show but has a passionate on and off relationship.

This is a unique case of fans choosing a couple that doesn't make it to the endgame on their list of favorite vampire couples, which is a trope present in many movies such as the film Like Crazy. Perhaps their magnetic attraction to each other and beautiful friendship are the reasons that fans can't resist their doomed romance. User pm_me_reason_to_livx says "I like Jessica and Jason from True Blood" and that the two "should've been endgame."

3 Louis and Lestat - 'Interview with the Vampire' (2022-)

A vampire couple that made their media debut this past year are Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) from the latest revival of Interview with the Vampire. After the original 1994 movie ignored the very obvious homosexual undertones in the book hinting at their mutual obsession with each other, the TV series actually depicts their obsessive, unhealthy romance more honestly. Redditor SirIan628 says "At the moment though, I am all about Louis and Lestat from Interview with the Vampire" and that the actors "have amazing chemistry."

This revival has already scored itself a renewal, and fans of Anne Rice's work are on the edge of their seats waiting for this iteration of her work to be expanded upon with further seasons and more appearances from iconic characters in the book series. In the meantime, fans of the author can check out Mayfair Witches, the latest show inspired by her writings.

2 Eric and Pam - 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

One of the most beloved and iconic vampire fan pairings from the show True Blood are Pam (Kristin Bauer) and Eric, played by Alexander Skarsgård. Many viewers loved their dynamic and how the two always managed to find their way back to each other no matter what transpired, even if they were just friends. Redditor HostileApostle17 says "Technically not a couple, but Eric and Pam on True Blood were quite the pair."

Though their relationship is both a slow burn that doesn't really blossom until later seasons and an on and off one, the two vampires cannot deny their affection for each other and spend a lot of time saving each other from danger and helping one another throughout the show. Also, with one as the other's sire, their connection to each other will never truly die.

1 Laszlo and Nadja - 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019-)

In the popular spinoff of the same name 2014 film, What We Do in the Shadows follows the nightly adventures of three vampires, their energy vampire friend and their human familiar Guillermo, played by the talented Harvey Guillén. Two of the vampires in the series are married couple Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) whose love has been going strong for literally centuries. User bughuulbabe put it simply: "Nadja and Laszlo, easily. They're couples goals."

The two longtime lovers have overcome multiple obstacles, fights, attempts at infidelity, and have survived multiple centuries together. Many fans believe that these two are the ultimate fanged couple and are relationship goals. When one considers how honestly, passionately and devotedly the two love each other, it might be true.

