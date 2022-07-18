The Sandman is finally getting a live-action adaptation. Based on the comic book series that ran from 1989 to 1996, The Sandman was originally penned by Neil Gaiman for DC Comics. Gaiman was also responsible for the stories behind Coraline, Good Omens, and more. He is widely known for his highly imaginative stories but also praised for his many complex and quirky original characters.

RELATED: 10 Best NETFLIX Originals Based on Comics

Many of these characters are to be adapted for the first time in Netflix’s upcoming series. While some are already cast and ready for their live-action debut in the highly-anticipated adaptation, it remains to be seen whether all of Gaiman’s beloved characters are going to be included in the show.

Dream

The star of the show, Dream, goes by many names. He is the titular Sandman, the lord of dreams, and one of the seven Endless, god-like beings that are tied to the fabric of reality itself. In Netflix’s upcoming adaptation, Tom Sturridge is set to play this beloved comic book character. In an interview with EW, Sturridge emphasized his close study of the source material and its original author, even going so far as to highlight the importance of the character’s look, speech, and physicality to his performance. But exactly what Sturridge and the showrunners have in store for the character’s portrayal remains to be seen.

In the original comics, The Sandman begins when Dream is captured and imprisoned for 70 years by a mysterious cult. Escaping into the modern day, Dream punishes his captors and sets out to rebuild his realm, which has fallen into ruin since his abduction.

Matthew the Raven

Matthew is Dream’s raven emissary and trusted friend. Unlike most endearing animal sidekicks, Matthew is blunt and a little crude for a plain black bird but otherwise fiercely loyal to the lord of dreams. Matthew will be voiced by Patton Oswalt in the upcoming Netflix series.

Originally, Matthew was a human male named Matthew John Cable. He has a dark and complicated past, but it is essential to understand that he perished while dreaming, allowing Dream to offer Matthew a chance to be revived as a raven emissary in his realm of dreams.

Lucifer Morningstar

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Gaiman’s original story, Netflix has got some news for you. Surprise! Lucifer will be in the show. Yes, the disgraced fallen angel and ruler of hell. That Lucifer.

RELATED: 'Lucifer' Seasons, Ranked: From Blasphemously Bad to Devilishly Good

Without giving much away, Lucifer’s journey in The Sandman begins when he forfeits the throne and keys to his domain, bored with his realm. In the upcoming Netflix series, Lucifer will be played by Gwendoline Christie.

Cain and Abel

These two characters come in a double-or-nothing deal. In Gaiman’s original story, Cain and Abel are immortal dream spirits based on the biblical characters of the same names. Though their relationship is defined almost entirely by Cain’s relentless bullying and Abel’s occasional death at his brother’s hands, we wouldn’t be able to deal with ever seeing these characters apart.

Fortunately, Cain and Abel are guaranteed to appear in the Netflix series, played by Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry respectively. Fans and newcomers to Gaiman’s series will be able to witness a new take on all of their shenanigans firsthand.

Hob Gadling

Hob Gadling is one of the most notable and beloved characters from The Sandman comics, and not for the reason you might think. He has no noteworthy powers, skills, or abilities, he is simply human, and in the rich fantasy that Gaiman crafted in his original story, Gadling is one of the few simply-human souls that fans came to know and love.

Admittedly, he is immortal. But Hob’s special kinship with Dream outshines the fact of his eternal life. Throughout the ages, Hob became a loyal friend to the lord of dreams. In Gaiman’s story, he and Dream meet once every century, and the pair’s understated-yet-philosophical exchanges are some of the best parts of the original tale. It’s likely that Netflix’s rendition of Hob, played by Ferdinand Kingsley, will be just as much of a scene-stealer in the upcoming show as he was in Gaiman’s books.

Barbie

Initially appearing as a minor character in The Sandman series, Barbie was given more significance in later books, becoming a central character in a plot that fans hope the Netflix series will eventually adapt. And before anyone asks, the character doesn’t have any connection to the iconic doll of the same name.

RELATED: The 5 Best Barbie Films, Ranked

Barbie is a charmingly ordinary character whose appeal lay in her humanity and heart. Though Netflix’s upcoming series aims to tackle the grand tale of Dream’s return first, the human element of Gaiman’s touching fantasy will hopefully find its footing in the show.

Death

Undoubtedly, one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe is Dream’s older sister, Death. And yet, this plucky reaper of souls is also one of the most universally loved characters in The Sandman lore.

Naturally, fans are excited to see all of Dream’s siblings appear, but Death ranks as chief among them. Known and beloved for her wit and compassion, she is the most striking representation of Death in all fiction and played a significant part in informing the appeal and charm of The Sandman series. In Netflix’s upcoming adaptation, Death will be played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

NEXT: 10 Best Shows to Watch Before Netflix's 'The Sandman'