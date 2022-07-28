She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) is the 2022 upcoming Marvel TV Show and one of the last to close the chapter on Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead of ending Phase 4 in a detrimental battle and causalities, Marvel introduced a new character, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), an attorney. Not only is she a young lawyer, but she also has the ability to turn into Hulk, like her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

On July 23, Marvel released its final trailer for She-Hulk to excite fans for the premiere of the series on August 17, 2022, on Disney+. Many fans had mixed reviews following the first trailer of the series with its rough CGI cut, while other fans speculated their presumptions on Reddit as to who else will appear in the show and other theories.

Bruce's Injuries Heal Faster When He's the Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

In some TV shows and movies, an illness or injury seemed to be the end of the line for some characters. Excluding the real on-set accidents such as in Django Unchained (2012) or Troy (2004), other characters' injuries may appear as minor setbacks that will be completely healed by the next scene or episode, regardless of how severe the injury came out to be.

Reddit user u/FanboyXXX noticed that Bruce's last injury impacted his arm and required him to wear a sling; however, in the She-Hulk trailer, his arm is no longer in a sling. They theorized that injuries that Bruce's arm healed faster when he was the Hulk than when he was human. When he transformed back into a human, he still needed to wear the sling because his arm isn't fully healed. Bruce had his arm in a sling, after the "snap" of the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

'She-Hulk' and 'Thunderbolts' Are Connected

Image via Marvel Studios

As introduced in the trailers, Jennifer is an attorney that is leading the way to defend supervillains for their crimes. There weren't too many details revealed in the She-Hulk trailer as to who her clients would be besides Abomination (Tim Roth), who attempted to kill Bruce. This detail doesn't seem to bother Jennifer's employer.

Perhaps there could be more to Jennifer's job that the trailers aren't revealing? Reddit user u/ABCofCBD believes Jennifer is defending these villains only if the villains would be part of the Thunderbolts group. The Thunderbolts were a team comprised of newly reformed villains that were presented as heroes, except the Thunderbolts were controlled by the government. The only details that viewers can currently rely on for the Thunderbolts information is in the Marvel Comics, as the possible Thunderbolts movie is securing a director.

'She-Hulk' Takes Place After 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Image via Marvel Studios

Movies' release dates don't need to correlate with the existing timeline that is in the movies. For instance, the Star Wars movies' release dates don't follow the chronological order of events that happen within the franchise. Therefore, some Marvel movies might also follow that idea.

Reddit user u/Electrical-Adagio-88 suggests that She-Hulk occurs before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) since Abomination appeared in the 2021 film. They proposed this idea after pointing out that Abomination no longer appeared in prison and is now friends with Wong. The Reddit user continued their idea by mentioning Abomination would enter a plea deal while Bruce distrusts Abomination and pairs up with Wong to help separate Emil from Abomination.

Daredevil's Yellow Suit

Image via ABC Signature

Daredevil is one of the Marvel characters that will appear in more upcoming Marvel movies including She-Hulk. Actor Charlie Cox portrayed the character Matt Murdock (Daredevil) in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and in the TV series, Daredevil (2015 - 2018). Daredevil's day job included defending his clients in New York.

Viewers might have noticed that Daredevil appeared briefly in the She-Hulk wearing a different suit. Reddit user u/BigBeefBitch speculated that the reason why Daredevil is wearing a yellow suit rather than his red suit is, so he won't be recognized by the public. The Reddit User continued by stating that since Daredevil is also a lawyer, he might have to assist She-Hulk in defending her clients, while also fighting crime in California.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Cameo in 'She-Hulk'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Cameos and crossovers are normal and common in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Some characters may appear in one or two episodes of the Marvel TV shows or in the post-credits scene of a film. In some cases, one minor detail that was left unsolved in one movie may finally be answered in another movie or television show.

Reddit User u/hunter360ho speculates that Happy (Jon Favreau) ran into some legal issues in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and he might have to ask Jen from She-Hulk to represent him or provide legal help. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker's identity was revealed to the public and his reputation was destroyed after a video from Mysterio, allegedly claimed that Peter attacked him. Daredevil appeared in the film and agreed to represent Peter as his lawyer.

How Jen Became 'She-Hulk'

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel released a total of four trailers to give an inside look into the story of She-Hulk. For the most part, the trailers only focused on Jen already training her transformations and learning what exactly triggers them as well as how this will now affect her legal cases. There aren't many details revealing how did Jen become a Hulk.

Reddit User u/LittleYellowFish1 believed that Jen's ability to turn into the hulk will be the result of an accident, where Bruce accidentally injures Jen and is forced to transfuse his blood over to her. Since Bruce's blood is infected with the ability to turn into the Hulk, Jen would inherit that ability. They continued by mentioning that at first Jen will be shocked and confused as to what is happening to her before she learns to control her ability.

