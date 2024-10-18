For as long as celebrities have been around, so has the idea of an overly aggressive fan. Although most followers keep their interactions cordial and respectful, a select few take it more than a step too far, and in some cases even turn to stalking to attract their idol’s attention. Such is the story about to be told in Hulu’s upcoming documentary, Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara. Centered around the twin singer-songwriters, Tegan and Sara Quin, the production will dive into one of the darkest chapters of the duo’s career when the former became the victim of a vicious stalker who not only targeted the famous siblings, but also sought to take advantage of their dedicated fanbase. Today, in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, viewers will hear from Tegan Quin about some of the most unnerving information to come from her would-be identity thief.

In the first look, a man explains how one fan fell into the clutches of the catfisher after being convinced that they were speaking to the real Tegan Quin for over two years. He says that through talking with the catfish’s victim, he learned that the stalker had somehow gotten ahold of an unreleased demo penned by the singer as well as copies of the real Quin sisters’ passports. While alarm bells were raised for both of these very physical things, he said that the worst was yet to come when the victim revealed that the catfish had shared that the Quins’ mother was fighting cancer. Speaking from her own experience, Tegan Quin closes out the sneak peek by calling the discovery of information “creepy”, noting that the revelation made things all the more personal as there was now a good chance that the catfisher was someone within their inner circle.

What Will ‘Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara’ Be About?

The story foreshadowed in today’s exclusive first look goes more than a decade back in time to 2011 when Tegan Quin experienced an intense data breach. In Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara, audiences will learn more about this difficult time in the band’s lives and careers. Taking things into her own hands, Tegan Quin invests in the help of a documentarian and investigator, Erin Lee Carr (Britney Vs. Spears) to uncover the truth about her stalker and poser’s identity and finally get some answers for not only herself but for the broad following behind her. Along with those close to the singers, as well as the sisters themselves, the documentary will also introduce audiences to several of the victims who were deceived by the catfish.

