Shortly after her breakout role in Killers of the Flower Moon, Academy Award-nominated actress Lily Gladstone returns to the screen in Apple TV+’s Fancy Dance. Directed by Erica Tremblay, the film follows Gladstone as Jax, a hustler who tries to care for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) after her mother’s sudden disappearance - a sadly common occurrence on Native American reservations. The story unfolds just before a mother-daughter Pow Wow Dance, known as a Fancy Dance. Roki is taken in by her aunt Jax, a queer Indigenous woman who supports them through various hustles, including heists they perform together. Social services, however, deem Jax unfit to be Roki’s guardian and plan to place her with her estranged grandfather (Shea Whigham). Unwilling to lose her niece, Jax takes matters into her own hands.

Fancy Dance premieres to a sold-out audience at the 2023 Sundance Festival. Its title references the Fancy War Dance, a style of dance believed to have been created by the Ponca Tribe in the 1920s and 1930s to preserve their culture and religion. Because of their significance, fancy dancers are a common sight at powwows nationwide. Set against the backdrop of the dangerous margins of discrimination faced by Indigenous women, Fancy Dance addresses the urgent issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Native American communities. Without undermining the seriousness of the overarching issue, the film also captures the small, heartfelt moments shared by female members of the community who, despite not being perfect, attempt to go against all odds despite the world being against them.

Fancy Dance officially streams on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2024. The streaming platform is also home to the critically acclaimed film Killers of the Flower Moon, with Gladstone playing the lead role of Mollie Burkhart. The Western crime drama garnered 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and seven Golden Globe nominations, and was named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Fancy Dance on May 8, 2024. Despite the harsh realities of their reservation, the enduring spirit of the Native American community lives on through powwows, which Roki describes as “not just about dancing. It’s a way to be together.” Since her mother’s mysterious disappearance, Roki has been in the care of her aunt Jax. Although things look grim, Roki secretly hopes that her mother might still be out there and show up at the powwow. Meanwhile, the calm and composed Jax tirelessly searches for her sister, making frequent calls to the local authorities and joining search parties in the fields.

Tensions rise when social services visit Jax; declaring her unfit to be Roki’s guardian based on her background, and plan to place Roki with her estranged grandfather. Through Gladstone’s unforgettable performance, Jax juggles between being a resilient figure Roki can depend on, while also showing her vulnerability within a flawed justice system as she grieves the loss of her sister.

Who Stars in 'Fancy Dance'?

Gladstone stars as Jax, a hustler by day and also Roki’s guardian. Hailing from Montana, Gladstone is a member of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Following her breakthrough performance as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone starred alongside Riley Keough in Hulu’s Under the Bridge, which is based on the true murder case of a fourteen-year-old in a small Canadian town. Most recently, the actress is reported to have joined the cast of The Wedding Banquet, a remake of the 1993 romantic comedy originally directed by Ang Lee. With Fire Island’s Andrew Ahn being in the directorial seat this time, Gladstone will be joining other familiar faces, including Bowen Yang.

Deroy-Olson, best known for Three Pines, stars as Roki. Speaking with Collider back at Sundance 2023, the young actress expressed her excitement about working closely with Gladstone.

“Working with Lily is amazing and, I've said this so many times, but instantly as soon as we met it just clicked, it just worked, and getting to tell this story with Lily is such a blessing. It's really, really important and it's real, and I think that getting those stories out there is really important. The fact that we get to do it together is really cool.”

Ryan Begay, who previously appeared in Yellowstone, stars as JJ. With an acting portfolio that includes Succession and Breaking Bad, Begay continues to write, direct, and act for a stronger Diné/Native American presence in film and television. Shea Whigham plays Frank, Roki’s estranged grandfather. Having starred in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Whigham also recently starred in Eileen as the titular character's troubled alcoholic father. Rounding out the cast are Three Pines' Crystle Lightning, My Life as a Teenage Robot's Audrey Wasilewski, and Reservation Dog's Tamara Podemski and Arianne Martin.

What Is 'Fancy Dance' About?

Check out the official Apple TV+ synopsis for Fancy Dance:

“Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system.

Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Gladstone, Tremblay, and Deroy-Olson shared that Fancy Dance is dedicated to their communities, aiming to spread healing and celebrate their heroes. They describe the film as a “love letter to their indigenous communities,” hoping to convey the vital message of love and human connection, emphasizing that these bonds can help people navigate even the darkest times.

Fancy Dance highlights the lack of coverage regarding missing Native Americans, an issue that Tremblay describes as an “epidemic that’s hundreds of years in the making, since contact, and since colonization.” Native communities have faced numerous challenges, but one of the most pressing today is the high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women, children, and relatives. While the film doesn’t focus heavily on the trauma and pain caused by this issue, it revolves around these themes to remind audiences that such issues persist even today, and the ones who are doing the saving are the everyday individuals within Native American communities.

Language serves as a crucial element in the film, inspiring the idea of Fancy Dance itself. Characters communicate in Cayuga, reflecting Tremblay’s own heritage as a Cayuga person. The decision to incorporate the language stems from Tremblay’s immersive three-year experience learning Cayuga, her ancestral language. Learning Cayuga at 35 opened her mind to her culture, especially the idea that in Cayuga, the word for “aunt” translates to “your other mother”, highlighting the aunts play an equally important role in raising children.

Who Made 'Fancy Dance'?

Fancy Dance is directed by Tremblay, who previously worked as a writer and executive story editor on Reservation Dogs. A member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, located in the northeast corner of Oklahoma, Tremblay’s short film Little Chief premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. In addition to directing the movie, Tremblay also serves as Fancy Dance’s screenwriter together with Miciana Alise. The movie is produced by Confluential Films and Significant Productions/AUM Group. Serving as producers are Deidre Backs, Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Tommy Oliver. Meanwhile, the executive producers line up includes Bird Runningwater, Gladstone, Forest Whitaker, and Charlotte Koh.