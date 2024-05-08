The Big Picture Lily Gladstone stars in the emotional drama Fancy Dance, following the journey of two Indigenous women in search of family.

Director Erica Tremblay's film showcases the love and resilience of Indigenous communities in the face of adversity.

Apple TV acquired distribution rights for Fancy Dance, set for a theatrical run before streaming on June 28, 2024.

Apple TV released the latest trailer for the drama film, Fancy Dance, featuring the directorial debut of Erica Tremblay. The film premiered during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and currently has a high average critics score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film's synopsis reads: "Following her sister's disappearance, Jax and her niece Roki must stick together. Desperate to keep what's left of their family intact, Jax and Roki defy the law and hit the road on a journey to the Grand Nation Powwow in Oklahoma City." The trailer showcases Academy Award winner, Lily Gladstone's emotional and dramatic plight of taking care of her niece, Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) while also being at risk of being separated by the state. The two secretly travel together to find her missing sister, while also being hunted down by local authorities.

Tremblay stated in an interview with Collider that the film is a "love letter to our indigenous communities," and that it hopes to share the "love and connection of human beings."

Since its Sundance debut, it was also screened at 2023 SXSW, before it eventually made its way to Apple in February 2024. Apple announced that it bought the distribution rights for the Sundance film, and gave Fancy Dance a limited theatrical run in selected theaters before it enters streaming. Tremblay released a statement about the film's Apple TV+ release, saying that it found a 'perfect home' and is excited to share this story with a global audience.

“Our film Fancy Dance has found the perfect home with Apple, and I am thrilled to share this beautiful story of two Seneca-Cayuga women with a global audience. As a Native American filmmaker, seeing my community included in the rich tapestry of cinema is a dream come true.”

Who Stars in 'Fancy Dance'?

Fancy Dance features a decent cast list. It stars Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Yellowstone's Ryan Begay as JJ, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's Shea Whigham as Frank. The film also features Three Pines' Crystle Lightning, My Life as a Teenage Robot's Audrey Wasilewski, and Reservation Dog's Tamara Podemski and Arianne Martin.

Fancy Dance will be available on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2024. You can watch the trailer above.