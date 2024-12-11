2025 is shaping up to be a monster year for movie lovers, and thanks to Fandango’s Most Anticipated Movies Survey, we now know what’s topping fans’ must-watch lists, and if we're being honest, we're a little surprised by the number one pick. The online ticketing giant surveyed over 9,000 moviegoers, and franchise fans are eating good this year. From Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World to Tom Cruise’s swan song in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, there's plenty of bombast, bluster, and blockbuster action for everyone to enjoy.

And if the survey’s numbers are any clue, people are ready to hit the theaters hard. Nearly 89% of fans said they’re planning to see more movies in 2025 than they did last year, with 53% expecting to catch at least six films on the big screen, while 79% of respondents feel that nothing beats the theatrical experience, and 60% are planning to opt for premium formats like IMAX or Dolby Cinema to get the full spectacle. Shawn Robbins, Director of Analytics at Fandango released an accompanying statement:

“2024 was a strong year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with sequels, prequels, and new franchise originals uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen. 2025 is shaping up to be an impressive year with many original and proven franchise films heading to theaters.”

What Are The Most Anticipated Movies of 2025?

At the top of the most anticipated list is Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo outing for Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson’s Captain America. Tom Cruise is suiting up for his final mission in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, while Jurassic World Rebirth is reviving the dino action with another attempt, this time roping in Scarlett Johansson.

Fans are also looking forward to From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, a spinoff led by Ana de Armas, and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which introduces the iconic team to the MCU with Pedro Pascal in a leading role. Add in James Cameron’s next Avatar chapter, Fire and Ash, and the highly anticipated 28 Years Later, and it’s clear that 2025 is stacked with heavy hitters.

The Full List of Fandango's Most Anticipated Movies of 2025

Captain America: Brave New World

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Jurassic World Rebirth

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Wicked Part Two

The Accountant 2

Superman

28 Years Later

Here’s who moviegoers are most excited to see in 2025:

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth

Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Ana de Armas in From The World of John Wick: Ballerina

Brad Pitt in F1

Nicholas Hoult in Superman

Fandango’s survey also ranked the most-anticipated movies by genre, and let’s just say there’s something for everyone:

Action/Adventure

Captain America: Brave New World

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Jurassic World Rebirth

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Family Movies

Wicked Part Two

Zootopia 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Snow White

Lilo & Stitch

Horror/Thriller

28 Years Later

Wolf Man

The Untitled Conjuring Finale

M3GAN 2.0

The Black Phone 2

Which movie are you most excited to catch in 2025? Stay tuned to Collider for all of the latest movie news.