Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, moviegoers everywhere have had to adjust to the closing of their favorite theaters worldwide. It was an uncertain time for theater chains as well, as they had to figure out a way to keep the theater business up and running while most recent theatrical releases went straight to streaming services. However, since movie theaters have opened back up to the public once more, sighs of relief could be heard everywhere, and research results certainly show it.

American movie ticketing company, Fandango, has conducted a survey that states that moviegoers believe that higher-quality films are released in theaters compared to streaming service platforms. The study was conducted on over 6,000 ticket-buyers. The same study from the first quarter of this year also found that 93% of respondents also planned to see different genres of movies in 2022. As for the overall experience in theaters, 85% stated that IMAX and Dolby formats made theatrical viewing much more enjoyable.

As one can see, this is excellent news for movie theaters everywhere, especially with the expected movie rush this summer. Perhaps this will also provide theater chains with a much-needed financial rebound from COVID-19 shutdown losses.

Results from the study also include what other factors influence moviegoers to head to the theaters for specific titles and genres. The results found that 95% go to theaters to watch their favorite genres; 93% pick films from trailer-watching; 91% go to theaters based on recommendations from friends and family; 90% go to watch their favorite celebrities; 90% want to stay up-to-date with their favorite movie franchises, and 88% go to see a movie based on how good the reviews are.

The company’s survey used a demographic of 72% in ages 18-54 (58% identified as female, 41% male, and 1% non-binary). 61% of the sample identified as Caucasian, 21% Latinx/Hispanic, 8% Black/African American, 8% Asian/Pacific Islander, 5% other, and some identified as more than one ethnicity.

The study has provided useful insight into the future of the movie theater business for sure.

For those who don’t know, Fandango, founded in 2000, is an American ticketing company that sells tickets online. It also provides information on movies via Rotten Tomatoes. The digital network also has a video-on-demand service called FandangoNow that provides new movie releases among a vast catalog of films and next-day tv series in the United States. The company’s YouTube channel is the go-to number 1 channel for feature trailers.

Some of the most anticipated theater releases include Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder which are the newest film additions to the Marvel canon. Jurassic World Dominion will open up the new terrifying possibilities of dinosaurs roaming the earth with some familiar faces making an appearance. Tom Cruise is also returning to the big screen in the newest installment of the Top Gun franchise: Top Gun: Maverick.

Children will have a couple of options in the top ten most anticipated as well with Minions: The Rise of Gru and Lightyear being released this year. Nope is releasing in theaters along with Bullet Train, so thriller fans have their place in theaters too. Fans can also return to Downton Abbey with the release of Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Needless to say, there’s something for everyone in the theaters this year.

