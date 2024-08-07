The Big Picture Harry Potter reigns supreme with over 366K fanfiction stories, with Drarry being the most popular pairing with 287K stories.

Tony Stark follows with 249K stories, often paired with Captain America in the Stony pairing with over 100K stories.

Supernatural's Dean Winchester takes the third spot with 242K fanfictions, paired with Castiel in the popular Destiel pairing.

A new study has revealed the fictional characters that inspire the most fanfiction stories online, with Harry Potter crowned as the most written-about character. The study, conducted by QR Code Generator, looked at the number of fanfiction stories tagged with characters on the Archive of Our Own (AO3) platform to determine which characters have the most stories under their name.

The research showed that Harry Potter has the most fanfiction of all fictional characters on AO3, with over 366,700 stories. Since the first book's release in 1997, the franchise has inspired many would-be authors to take up writing. Fans have not only written extensively about Harry himself but also created a plethora of stories about his relationship with Draco Malfoy. This particular pairing, known as "Drarry," has over 287,900 stories.

Next in line is Marvel's Tony Stark, with over 249,100 fanfiction stories on AO3. Portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., Tony Stark is often featured alongside Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America (Chris Evans). The pairing, popularly called "Stony," has upwards of 100,800 stories. Dean Winchester from Supernatural is the third most popular character, with over 242,500 fanfictions. Dean, played by Jensen Ackles, is frequently paired with Castiel (Misha Collins), a relationship that fans lovingly refer to as "Destiel." This pairing has garnered over 166,600 stories and was even subtly hinted at in the show's final season.

Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, takes the fourth spot with over 236,400 fanfictions. He is most commonly paired with James "Bucky" Barnes, and their relationship, often called "Stucky," has over 129,300 stories.In fifth place is another Supernatural character, Sam Winchester, with more than 190,300 fanfictions. Sam, played by Jared Padalecki, is mostly paired with his brother, Dean, in what is known as "Wincest," which has over 74,800 stories.

Top 10 Most Written-About Characters

Rank Name Fanfictions Most Shipped With Shipping Fanfictions 1 Harry Potter 366,746 Draco Malfoy 287,987 2 Tony Stark 249,154 Steve Rogers 100,806 3 Dean Winchester 242,531 Castiel 166,672 4 Steve Rogers 236,437 James "Bucky" Barnes 129,341 5 Sam Winchester 190,396 Dean Winchester 74,879 6 Midoriya Izuku 186,995 Bakugou Katsuki 102,054 7 James "Bucky" Barnes 182,898 Steve Rogers 129,341 8 Castiel 166,900 Dean Winchester 166,672 9 Hermione Granger 166,075 Draco Malfoy 58,896 10 Bakugo Katsuki 165,764 Midoriya Izuku 102,054

The Findings of the Report

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented on the findings: “The study highlights the enduring popularity of specific franchises and characters that fans still love today. Despite the last Harry Potter film releasing in 2011, the series continues to captivate fans, evident in the hundreds of thousands of fanfictions online. Interestingly, many of these stories feature LGBTQ+ pairings, reflecting a desire among fans to explore relationships and narratives that were absent in the original works. Writing fanfiction has evolved from a niche hobby to one that can land authors writing contracts and launch careers."

For more details on the study, you can visit QR Code Generator's official page.