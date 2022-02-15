Fangoria has revealed its next cover to Collider. For the April 2022 issue, the horror-celebrating magazine is going vintage and delivering a 70s-themed cover that evokes both the year that the long-running periodical debuted and Ti West’s new film X, which takes place in 1979. Highly anticipated, the movie marks the filmmaker’s return to horror movies since 2013’s The Sacrament. X premieres in theaters March 18th.

Fans of West who are hyped to see his new movie will also be glad to know the April issue of Fangoria features an in-depth interview with the director, who talks openly about his time away from genre cinema and provides details of his newest movie. He also shares stories from working with leading lady Jenna Ortega, who is on the cover of the April issue.

But not only X is coming to theaters: the cover of FANGORIA also teases Robert Eggers’ (The Witch) upcoming movie The Northman, which stars Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Ethan Hawke. The issue will also cover the special efects of Jurassic Wolrd: Dominion, whose trailer debuted last week and is set to reunite original cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Fangoria has also shared with Collider some other highlights you can expect to see in the April issue. You can check them out below:

Other highlights from FANGORIA Issue #15 include:

Fango veteran Abbie Bernstein returns to our pages to discuss the practical FX at the heart of the latest chapter of the Jurassic World saga, Dominion.

Fango is also celebrating the magic of practical FX with a piece on the legendary FX pioneer Phil Tippett , and his decades-long journey to bring his stop-motion masterpiece Mad God to fruition.

, and his decades-long journey to bring his stop-motion masterpiece to fruition. Fans may recognize Joe Lo Truglio for his comedic chops in Brooklyn Nine-Nine , Wet Hot American Summer , and Reno 911! , but in this issue, Joe shares a first look at his feature directorial debut, the very-not-funny PTSD horror film Outpost .

for his comedic chops in , , and , but in this issue, Joe shares a first look at his feature directorial debut, the very-not-funny PTSD horror film . Filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto is as known for his bone-splitting action as he is for his unsettling horror; Fango speaks with the director about riding that blurry line with his work.

is as known for his bone-splitting action as he is for his unsettling horror; Fango speaks with the director about riding that blurry line with his work. Dog Soldiers is turning 20, and to commemorate this milestone, we speak with the filmmakers behind the British horror actioner who share never-before-seen photos from the film.

is turning 20, and to commemorate this milestone, we speak with the filmmakers behind the British horror actioner who share never-before-seen photos from the film. “Gateway horror” is a real buzzy phrase these days, and filmmaker Tibor Takács chats about the enchanting inspirations behind one of the seminal films in that canon, the aptly titled The Gate, which also celebrates its 35th anniversary this spring.

First published in 1979, Fangoria is a magazine that celebrates horror movies ever since its inception and is still published as a printed quarterly to this day. The magazine has covered horror classics such as Poltergeist and Evil Dead, and their website also covers all things horror on a weekly basis.

Fans who want their vintage-looking copies of Fangoria have until March 15 to subscribe to the magazine. Fangoria also announced that new subscribers can save 25% off a year-long subscription by using the code FANGO25X at checkout at the Fangoria website.

You can check out the cover of the April issue of Fangoria below:

A24 and Ti West's 'X' Trailer Reveals a Horror Film About an Adult Movie Shoot Kids, it's rated R for "strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language.”

