Many moviegoers were left disappointed once again by the horror genre being shut out of the Oscar nominations this past week. It was even more disheartening knowing that 2022 was one of the best years for the genre in a very long time. However, the spooky folks at Fangoria are here to save the day as they just announced their nominees for their annual Chainsaw Awards.

Whether it’s mainstream terrors or smaller indie frights, no horror stone is left unturned here with the 19 categories. Some of the major highlights include Barbarian, The Black Phone, Nope, Pearl and X being nominated for Best Wide Release Movie while Best Limited-Release Movie nominees included Orphan: First Kill, Resurrection, Mad God, Terrifier 2 and Something in the Dirt. The Best Streaming Movie category also included heavy hitters like Prey, Fresh, and Hellraiser. However, the category really making up for the Oscars lack of horror representation this year was the Best Lead Performance which finally gave Mia Goth her much-needed recognition for her brilliant work in Pearl. She’s joined by Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan: First Kill), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), Keke Palmer (Nope) and Maika Monroe (Watcher) in the category. Goth was also recognized with Ti West for their work on Pearl in the Best Screenplay category. Finally, the nominees for Best Director include West (X), Jordan Peele (Nope), Chloe Okuno (Watcher), David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future) and Zach Cregger (Barbarian).

When talking about the Chainsaw Awards Fangoria's Editor-In-Chief Phil Nobile Jr. said:

“We shouldn’t be surprised at the lack of love horror received from mainstream awards this year, but 2022 was an embarrassment of riches for the horror fan, and to see none of it nominated by the bigger institutions was a bit of a shock. As ever, FANGORIA is happy to pick up the slack.”

Nobile would finish his remarks teasing, “The genre excellence on display in 2022 encompasses veterans and new voices, productions of all sizes, and every color of the dark. The competition this year is going to be a bloodbath.” 2022 was a milestone for the horror genre. It was a year that saw the insane indie slasher Terrifier 2 make $14 million at the box office on only a $250,000 budget while major studios like Universal and Paramount upped their horror game with the releases of Nope, The Black Phone, Scream and Smile. However, the biggest horror winner of 2022 was Goth whose releases X and Pearl made her a bona fide star. She was the ultimate Oscar snub. Whether it was her duel performance in X or her end credit one take smile in Pearl, she gave three brilliant performances that will go down in history as some of the best the genre has ever seen. That’s why it's great seeing Fangoria give Goth, the current face of horror, her due.

Fangoria has been wonderfully celebrating horror for over four decades. Their constant promotion of this neglected genre has always put a warm scary blanket around horror fans. That continues with this year’s Chainsaw Awards as they are voted on by those die hard fans. Voting is open now, and you can let your scream-worthy voice be heard by visiting Fangoria’s website. The entire list of chilling nominees can also be found there.