Scary Christmas and Happy Horrordays, friends! Now let us all gather 'round for our favorite carols and sing: "Fa la la la la, la la la l-AHHHHHH there's a dead guy right behind you!"

Today, we've got an exclusive look at the upcoming January 2022 cover for the newsstand edition of FANGORIA Magazine, featuring a sneak peek at Scott Derrickson's buzzy new horror movie The Black Phone. Co-written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill (Sinister, Doctor Strange), The Black Phone is based on Joe Hill's short story of the same name and has earned quite the glowing reviews out of its early film festival screenings this year.

Per the press release for the newsstand cover (which, yes, is different than the previously revealed Scream-centric Subscriber cover), "For FANGORIA Issue #14, the trio of Derrickson, Cargill, and Hill come together to discuss the making of THE BLACK PHONE, the power of nostalgia, and growing up during the unsafe times of the1970s. This latest edition of the long-running horror publication also features a look at the design process behind the instantly iconic mask in THE BLACK PHONE which was designed by FX legend Tom Savini and renowned FX artist Jason Baker."

FANGORIA #14 will arrive on newsstands in January 2022 and in the spirit of the season, we've also got a special discount code for ya: FANGORIA is offering 25 percent off everything in their online shop through the weekend. Use promo code BLACKPHONE25 at checkout.

Check out our exclusive debut of the new Black Phone-centric FANGORIA cover below, followed by even more details on what to expect from Issue #14.

Here's the rest of the lineup for the January 2022 issue:

FANGORIA is also ringing in the new year with a celebration of all things SCREAM,including a conversation between Radio Silence (Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and ChadVillella, the filmmaking team behind the new SCREAM) and franchise creator KevinWilliamson, who discuss the intimidating challenge of revisiting Woodsboro. And in anticipationof the latest entry in the popular franchise, FANGORIA #14 looks back at the entire history ofthe SCREAM series, as well as the not-quite-real STAB films.Other highlights from FANGORIA Magazine’s upcoming Winter 2022 issue include: Lucky McKee on the 20th anniversary of MAY

A candid chat with CHUCKY star Devon Sawa as he reflects on his journey through the genre

A profile of acclaimed tattoo artist Paul Acker

A retrospective for 100TH ANNIVERSARY of F.W. Murnau’s NOSFERATU

Set visit reports from upcoming indies THE LAST THING MARY SAW and SLAPFACE

Costume designer Jolene Richardson sheds light on the career of Vera West, the (often uncredited) costume designer of the Universal Horror classics

The Best Deaths of 2021

A list of the 2022 FANGORIA Chainsaw Award nominees

New original art by Vanessa McKee and Spicy Donut (Devin Lawson)

And More!

FANGORIA #14 arrives on newsstands in January 2022, but if you want to get a copy of the subscriber-exclusive Scream cover, you have until December 18 to subscribe here.

'The Black Phone': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know About Scott Derrickson's New Horror Movie

