Before fans get to see Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel, Disney+ has a little primer to get everyone ready for the MCU's newest superhero. The documentary short A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel just released on the streamer as a way to tide viewers over until the series releases on June 8, and to arm them with knowledge of Ms. Marvel's origins, the making of the show, and much more.

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel isn't particularly long, clocking in at only four minutes, but it does feature some new interviews with the cast and crew, as well as never-before-seen footage of the show. In particular, it shows Kamala and her best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) taking in AvengerCon and all the awesome odes to Marvel's big stars there. The short also features a new interview with the show's star Vellani, giving fans yet another up close and personal look at the newest star in the Marvel universe. Beyond that, the short goes into some behind-the-scenes action, looking specifically at Marvel's plans to make Ms. Marvel their next big series and how they adapted the groundbreaking comics that introduced Marvel's first Muslim superhero into a groundbreaking original show.

In Ms. Marvel, fans will see Kamala Khan, an ordinary Muslim American teenager living in Jersey City with an overactive imagination and a love for all things superheroes, get her wish when she receives her very own superpowers. The series follows her as she comes into her own with her new abilities while juggling commitments to her family, school, and religion. More than anything, she just wants to find a place in the world where she belongs and, specifically, she wants to be a hero like her idol Captain Marvel. Her powers finally open the door for her to pursue that dream.

Starring alongside Vellani in the upcoming series are Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, and Aramis Knight. The six-episode show is already getting high praise for its charming coming-of-age story that offers a light, fun Marvel tale. Moreover, it sets up for an exciting future of the MCU that will unite Khan with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023's The Marvels.

Bisha K. Ali created the show and also serves as the head writer while Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon will all direct the series. Marvel boss Kevin Feige will executive produce alongside Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Arbi, Fallah, and Ali.

Ms. Marvel is only a week away, but before it drops on June 8, you can check out A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel available now on Disney+.

