This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Fantasia Festival returns to Montreal with horror, sci-fi, and fantastical films from July 18 - August 4.

Chuck Russell's reimagining of Witchboard is set to premiere at the festival.

Chris Stuckman's Shelby Oaks, produced by horror legend Mike Flanagan, is also set to premiere at the event.

With Sundance and the Berlin International Film Festival now in our rearview mirror while Cannes begins to heat things up this week, today we’d love to shift your attention to this year’s Fantasia Festival. For the 28th year in a row, the beloved event will return to Montreal’s Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas from July 18 through August 4. This time around, there will also be a handful of screenings and other activities held at Montreal’s Cinémathèque québécoise and Cinéma du Musée. While a full list of titles will be revealed in all their glory on July 3, a first wave is hitting audiences with a lot of spooky, sci-fi-packed, and fantastical content.

Love Mike Flanagan? While the spooky-scary filmmaker won’t be dropping any of his exquisitely crafted visions at this year’s Fantasia Festival, he did serve as the executive producer behind Chris Stuckman’s Shelby Oaks - a supernatural tale about one woman’s search for her long-lost sister. Another magnetic name in the horror genre, Chuck Russell (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors) will be stoking the fear at this year’s Fantasia Festival with the world premiere of his reimagining of Kevin S. Tenney’s 1986 horror flick, Witchboard, which stars Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower.

This Year Is All About Variety at Fantasia Film Festival

Other hot titles announced on the docket include Jayro Bustamante’s (La Llorona) fantastical and terrifying Rita, the tale of secrets, deception, and a harrowing mountain journey in Nobuhiro Yamashita’s Confession, and a too-close-to-home horror story about the risks of online dating in Elric Kane’s solo directorial feature, The Dead Thing. Oh, and if you loved seeing Chris Jericho in Terrifier 2, the wrestler-turned-actor is ready to make things oh so much more chilling in what will be the world premiere of Lowell Dean’s Dark Match, which sees Jericho appear as a crazed cult leader.

Whether you want a samurai tale mixed with time travel - which you can find in Junichi Yasuda’s A Samurai In Time, an electrifying story of a woman struck by lightning in Lucía Puenzo’s Electrophilia, or a fun and jaw-dropping twist on your run-of-the-mill whodunnit in Pratul Gaikwad’s Dead Dead Full Dead, the first announcement of Fantasia Festival titles has something for everyone.

You can check out the full list of the first onslaught of Fantasia Festival additions here on the event’s official website and catch a glimpse at this year’s official poster art below. With July just around the corner, stay tuned for the entire list of what you can expect to play on screens this summer at one of the world’s most beloved film fests.