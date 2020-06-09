Fantasia Film Festival 2020 First Wave Reveals This Year’s Virtual Genre Fest
While the world and entertainment business tries to figure out how to get back to something resembling normal amidst the COVID-19 crisis you can count on one thing for sure — genre fans aren’t going to let a little ‘ol pandemic get in the way of celebrating weird, wild and wonderful movies. Which is exactly why the Fantasia International Film Festival has gone fully virtual this year, allowing one of the world’s biggest and best genre fests to keep up that celebration without putting folks in danger. And the first wave of films has arrived!
Fantasia 2020 will kick off with opening film The Reckoning, the period-set witch hunt horror starring Charlotte Kirk and directed by Neill Marshall. Other lineup standouts include Brea Grant‘s 12 Hour Shift, Chino Moya‘s Undergods, and Makoto Tezuka‘s Barbara. Fantasia is set to run Aug 20 – Sept 2, and while the event is digital this year, the traditionally Montreal-set festival will only be available to viewers in Canada. Stay tuned for more details on ticketing, and for now, see the full first wave lineup below.
#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM
Dir. Lloyd Kaufman
USA
World Premiere
12 HOUR SHIFT
Dir. Brea Grant
USA
International Premiere
A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS
Dir. Eduardo Rivero
Mexico
Canadian Premiere
COME TRUE
Dir. Anthony Scott Burns
Canada
World Premiere
THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW
Dir. Thomas Robert Lee
Canada
World Premiere
FRIED BARRY
Dir. Ryan Kruger
South Africa
Canadian Premiere
KRIYA
Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan
India/UK
World Premiere
LABYRINTH OF CINEMA
Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi
Japan
Canadian Premiere
LAPSIS
Dir. Noah Hutton
USA
International Premiere
LUCKY
Dir. Natasha Kermani
USA
International Premiere
THE OLD MAN MOVIE
Dir. Oskar Lehemaa
Estonia
North American Premiere
THE RECKONING
Dir. Neil Marshall
UK
Special Screening
SLEEP (Schlaf)
Dir. Michael Venus
Germany
North American Premiere
SPECIAL ACTORS
Dir. Shinichiro Ueda
Japan
Canadian Premiere
TEZUKA’S BARBARA
Dir. Macoto Tezuka
Japan
North American Premiere
TIME OF MOULTING
Dir. Sabrina Mertens
Germany
North American Premiere
TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY
Dir. Henrik Von Sydow
Sweden
World Premiere
UNDERGODS
Dir. Chino Moya
UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden
World Premiere
THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)
Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda
Argentina
World Premiere
UNEARTH
Dirs. John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies
USA
World Premiere
YUMMY
Dir. Lars Damoiseaux
Belgium
Quebec Premiere
