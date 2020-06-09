Fantasia Film Festival 2020 First Wave Reveals This Year’s Virtual Genre Fest

While the world and entertainment business tries to figure out how to get back to something resembling normal amidst the COVID-19 crisis you can count on one thing for sure — genre fans aren’t going to let a little ‘ol pandemic get in the way of celebrating weird, wild and wonderful movies. Which is exactly why the Fantasia International Film Festival has gone fully virtual this year, allowing one of the world’s biggest and best genre fests to keep up that celebration without putting folks in danger. And the first wave of films has arrived!

Fantasia 2020 will kick off with opening film The Reckoning, the period-set witch hunt horror starring Charlotte Kirk and directed by Neill Marshall. Other lineup standouts include Brea Grant‘s 12 Hour Shift, Chino Moya‘s Undergods, and Makoto Tezuka‘s Barbara. Fantasia is set to run Aug 20 – Sept 2, and while the event is digital this year, the traditionally Montreal-set festival will only be available to viewers in Canada. Stay tuned for more details on ticketing, and for now, see the full first wave lineup below.