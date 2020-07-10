Fantasia Film Festival 2020 Unveils 30 New Films in Jam-Packed Second Wave

Fantasia International Film Festival is doing something very exciting this year. While many film fests have postponed or been cancelled outright in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fantasia is keeping the spotlight on the indie an international genre movies that too often fly under the radar by bringing the entire film festival online. From screenings to Q&As and seminars, Fantasia attempting to keep the cinephile festival experience alive digitally (though the fest will be geo-locked to Canadian viewers) and they just unveiled a pretty impressive second wave of titles.
If you missed it, you can scope out the first wave announcement here. Some of the standouts among the new titles include PVT Chat, which stars Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox as a camgirl with a customer that might be a little too devoted, The Strangers and The Monster filmmaker Bryan Bertino‘s next horror film The Dark and the Wicked, and Crazy Samurai Musashi, which stars martial artist Tak Sakaguchi in “a long-in-the-making, unique take on swordsman Musashi Miyamoto’s most fabled battle,” which is shot as a single 77-minute action sequence. That’s Fantasia, folks! Always a wild and wonderful assortment of films.
Check out the full list of second wave titles below and head to the
Alone (US)
Dir. Marc Menchaca
International premiere
Beauty Water (South Korea)
Dir. Cho Kyung-hun
North American premiere
Bleed With Me (Can)
Dir. Amelia Moses
World premiere
The Block Island Sound (US)
Dirs. Kevin & Matthew McManus
World premiere
Class Action Park (US)
Dirs. Seth Porges & Chris Charles Scott III
International premiere
Climate Of The Hunter (US)
Dir. Mickey Reece
Quebec premiere
The Columnist (Neth)
Dir. Ivo van Aart
North American premiere
Crazy Sumari Musahi (Jap)
Dir. Yûji Shimomura
Canadian premiere
The Dark And The Wicked (US)
Dir. Bryan Bertino
International premiere
Detention (Taiwan)
Dir. John Hsu
Canadian premiere
La Dosis (Arg)
Dir. Martin Kraut
North American premiere
The Five Rules Of Success (US)
Dir. Orson Oblowitz
World Premiere
For The Sake Of Vicious (Can)
Dirs. Gabriel Carrer & Reese Eveneshen
World premiere
Fugitive Dreams (US)
Dir. Jason Neulander
World premiere
I Weirdo (Taiwan)
Dir. Liao Ming-Yi
Canadian premiere
Jesters: The Game Changers (South Korea)
Dir. Kim Joo-ho
North American premiere
Life: Untitled (Japan)
Dir. Kana Yamada
Canadian premiere
Me And Me (South Korea)
Dir. Jung Jin-young
North American premiere
A Mermaid In Paris (Fr)
Dir. Mathias Malzieu
North American premiere
Minor Premise (US)
Dir. Eric Schultz
World premiere
My Punch-Drunk Boxer (South Korea)
Dir. Jung Hyuk-ki
North American premiere
The Oak Room (Can)
Dir. Cody Calahan
World premiere
Project Dreams -How To Build Mazinger Z’s Hangar (Jap)
Dir. Tsutomu Hanabusa
International premiere
The Prophet And The Space Aliens (Isr-Aust-South Africa)
Dir. Yoav Shamir
North American premiere
PVT Chat (US)
Dir. Ben Hozie
World Premiere
Sanzaru (US)
Dir. Xia Magnus
International Premiere
Savage State (Fr-Can-Bel)
Dir. David Perrault
North American premiere
Slaxx (Can)
Dir. Elza Kephart
World premiere
Vertigo (South Korea)
Dir. Jeon Gye-soo
Canadian premiere