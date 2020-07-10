Fantasia Film Festival 2020 Unveils 30 New Films in Jam-Packed Second Wave

Fantasia International Film Festival is doing something very exciting this year. While many film fests have postponed or been cancelled outright in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fantasia is keeping the spotlight on the indie an international genre movies that too often fly under the radar by bringing the entire film festival online. From screenings to Q&As and seminars, Fantasia attempting to keep the cinephile festival experience alive digitally (though the fest will be geo-locked to Canadian viewers) and they just unveiled a pretty impressive second wave of titles.

If you missed it, you can scope out the first wave announcement here. Some of the standouts among the new titles include PVT Chat, which stars Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox as a camgirl with a customer that might be a little too devoted, The Strangers and The Monster filmmaker Bryan Bertino‘s next horror film The Dark and the Wicked, and Crazy Samurai Musashi, which stars martial artist Tak Sakaguchi in “a long-in-the-making, unique take on swordsman Musashi Miyamoto’s most fabled battle,” which is shot as a single 77-minute action sequence. That’s Fantasia, folks! Always a wild and wonderful assortment of films.

Check out the full list of second wave titles below and head to the