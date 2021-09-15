Fantasia: possibly Walt Disney’s most personal effort in feature films. The most nakedly experimental movie the studio ever produced. The first major film production recorded and released in stereo. A sincere and serious effort to marry two different art forms and bridge “high” culture with pop culture.

And a big, ripe target for parody.

Fantasia’s visuals, aspirations, and very concept inspired other cartoonists to give it a good ribbing almost from the moment it premiered. Looney Tunes directors Bob Clampett and Friz Freleng (an ex-Disney animator) both helmed send-ups of it, Clampett with A Corny Concerto (1943) and Freleng with Pigs in a Polka that same year. More recently, animated series such as Tiny Toon Adventures, The Simpsons, and South Park have included jokes or references to Fantasia, usually inspired by the Sorcerer’s Apprentice segment. Disney themselves have had fun with their legacy title from time to time, whether it’s by sneaking Mickey’s star-spangled hat into random cartoons or putting the Night on Bald Mountain devil Chernabog onto Pegleg Pete’s football team.

But Fantasia has sparked the imagination of humorists outside of mainstream Hollywood too. In 1976, it even inspired a feature-length parody from an Italian animator who built his reputation on ironic satire more than heartwarming magic. You may never have heard of this parody; it didn’t break into American culture the way that other Italian imports of the 60s and 70s did. But any fan of Fantasia – any fan of animation, period – would be well-served by tracking down a copy of Allegro Non Troppo.

It was the brainchild of Bruno Bozzetto, a director and animator whose career began in 1958 and continues to this day. Bozzetto describes his style as “minimalist,” with his own website declaring his focus on “content more than the aesthetics to talk about universal themes with an education approach and through a scratching irony that make[s] his films suitable for a young adult audience.” His first claim to fame was with the tiny mustachioed everyman Mr. Rossi, who made his way through seven shorts, three feature films, and an 11-episode miniseries over several decades. Bozzetto broke into features with West and Soda (1965), a parody of American Westerns that Bozzetto claimed invented the Spaghetti Western subgenre (a credit usually awarded for A Fistful of Dollars). The parodies continued with VIP my Brother Superman in 1965, an early send-up of superhero comics and a critique on 20th-century consumerism.

But it was Allegro Non Troppo that garnered Bozzetto his greatest international acclaim. It was the biggest target of his satire up to that time; by the 1970s, Fantasia had gone from an earnest box office failure to a cult classic. Just as Fantasia took its title from a true musical term (“fantasia” being a freeform composition style), Allegro Non Troppo abbreviates the term “allegro ma non troppo” into a title that translates to “not so fast.” Both films are structured like a concert program, with introductory segments in live-action and an intermission (though Allegro Non Troppo’s “intermission” is two quick title cards). Its feature length allows Allegro Non Troppo to mimic this aspect of Fantasia more than the earlier Looney Tunes parodies could, running as they did at seven minutes each.

But Allegro Non Troppo stands out from other Fantasia parodies by how little direct visual influence it takes from the original. The Looney Tunes shorts delighted in clearly, unambiguously sending up the segment introductions by music critic Deems Taylor, his bald and bespectacled figure standing in white tie and tails in a Technicolor void. Bozzetto created a completely different aesthetic for his musical introductions: shot with high-contrast black and white film, they take place in an abandoned theater. Allegro Non Troppo’s Presenter is a long-haired, clear-eyed hustler in a garish suit, fighting a losing battle throughout the film to convince the viewer that his production of an animated concert (which he only finds out at the beginning of the film is not an original idea) is working according to plan. His partner, the corpulent, bullying Orchestra Master, is a far cry from Leopold Stokowski’s imposing silhouette. He keeps his orchestra of geriatric old ladies in a cattle pen outside the theater and the tuxedoed Animator chained to the wall underground. The Animator, his desk to one side of the orchestra, spends many of the live-action segments attempting to subvert the Orchestra Master’s tenuous authority through wits and animation, while also trying to avoid his wrath. As divorced as all this is from anything seen in Fantasia, it may have been Bozzetto’s satire of the working conditions at the Disney studios in the early 1940s.

As for the animation, Allegro Non Troppo’s six segments are (with one exception) original interpretations of the musical selections, without debt to Disney’s efforts. The spoof is of the general concept of a concert film more than any specific visual or narrative choices. The whole idea of a spoof goes out the window for one segment, Jean Sibelius’s Valse triste, which is interpreted as an old black cat wandering through the ruins of an apartment complex, remembering the lives and loves it knew with the humans who once lived there as it approaches death. With its limited color palette, stark line work, and use of live-action inserts, the segment stands apart visually from the rest of the film and is played completely straight. It’s the closest any piece of animation has come to making me cry in years.

That reaction is exactly what the film hopes for, because as soon as the Valse triste is over, the next scene makes fun of the heavy-handed heartbreak viewers were just subjected to via the reaction of its own orchestra. The film is ultimately a comedy after all, though the style of humor ranges from whimsical (a lady bee’s picnic is interrupted by a human couple making out in her meadow set to Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in C Major) to the bitter (an aged satyr hopelessly tries to reclaim his youth and vitality to the tune of Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun). The one segment that directly draws from Fantasia, set to Maurice Ravel’s Bolero, is rather cutting, though Disney isn’t its target. The Bolero spoofs Fantasia’s Rite of Spring segment. Both are positioned as Act I finales, and both showcase the evolution of life. But where the Rite of Spring was an attempt at accurately portraying prehistoric life on Earth, Allegro Non Troppo’s Bolero takes two moments from that film – a lapse dissolve of a fish evolving and the trek of dinosaurs through a desert – and spins them into a wild march, showing the evolution of syrup from a coke bottle left behind by astronauts into life. That life progresses into vaguely dinosaurian shapes as it moves across the planet, destined to be overrun by the civilizations built by a certain evolved ape. All the while, these brightly colored and patterned creatures step in time to Ravel’s march and stumble into mischief along the way. The Bolero is the longest segment in Allegro Non Troppo and the one most used in advertising (the film apparently struggled to find a distributor at all, but has since become a staple of Italian Christmas programming).

Allegro Non Troppo has a lot of fun with the idea of a concert feature, some of it harsh, but it is a loving tribute to Fantasia as much as it is a parody. Bozzetto grew up with Fantasia, seeing it eleven times as a child. Decades later, the admiration was mutual; legendary Disney animator Ward Kimball (who had worked on Fantasia) adored Allegro Non Troppo and recommended the Bolero number to his students to study. And in 2013, the Walt Disney Family Museum hosted an exhibition dedicated to Bozzetto, the majority of the featured work from Allegro Non Troppo.

