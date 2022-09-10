In the midst of several large reveals about upcoming Marvel projects at this year's D23 Expo, Matt Shakman has officially been confirmed to direct the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot via an announcement at the Marvel Studios panel at D23, confirmed by the company's official Twitter page.

It was previously reported that Shakman was in talks to helm the project after Jon Watts, who recently directed the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, walked away from the film to pursue other projects. Shakman previously directed the Marvel Disney+ series Wandavision, which was well received by both fans and critics. With his established experience in the MCU, Shakman may be a perfect fit for the director's chair of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Now with a confirmed director bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen, development of the film should be able to continue on schedule.

While the panel didn't reveal any plot information or casting updates to the film, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige promises that there is more in store for the next D23 expo. More information about the film will likely be revealed as it furthers along into development and begins to gear up for production in a future undetermined date. Fans will still have to wait a few years to see the big-screen debut of The Fantastic Four in the MCU as the film is set to be released on November 8, 2024.

Regarded as Marvel's first family, Fantastic Four's legacy remains strong in the comic book fandom, being staples of the Marvel universe. Despite their cultural and lasting legacy, the team of heroes has not fared well in film. The Fantastic Four was first brought into the realm of live-action film with the film of the same name in 1994, which was never released. The team had their first official adaptation in 2005 from director Tim Story which, despite performing well at the box office, was poorly received alongside its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. However, the franchise sank to a new low in 2015 with the release of a dark and gritty reboot from Josh Trank, which was panned by both critics and fans, earning a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, with the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the rights to the characters were returned to Marvel Studios, allowing for a fresh reboot. Seeds are already being planted in the MCU as a variant of Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski, debuted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before being killed off by the Scarlet Witch. It's unknown who will be playing the variant of the upcoming reboot, but only time will tell as fans patiently await the release of Fantastic Four.

Fantastic Four will be released on November 8, 2024. Check out the official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which features Reed Richards, below:

