For its upcoming Fantastic Four movie, Marvel won't be going with an origin story, studio head Kevin Feige has revealed. In an interview with THR, Feige discussed the studio's plans to take a different approach to bringing the superhero team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"A lot of people know this origin. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before? We've set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen."

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, The Fantastic Four is often referred to as "Marvel's First Family." The team is made up of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm aka Human Torch, and Ben Grimm aka The Thing, who all gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during an experimental space flight.

So even though Marvel's upcoming take on the famous quartet won't focus their beginnings, it's not as though the team's origin story hasn't been depicted on the big screen before. In the mid-2000s, 20th Century Fox made two films: 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel, 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Both films were directed by Tim Story and starred Ioan Gurffudd, Jessica Alba, a pre-Captain America Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis. In 2015, Fox decided to reboot Fantastic Four, with a cast that included Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell. But the Josh Trank-directed film was panned by both critics and audiences. When Disney acquired Fox's entertainment assets in 2019, it paved the way for the superhero team to join the MCU.

Marvel first teased its version of Fantastic Four in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. That same year, it was revealed that Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) had been tapped to direct the film. However, Watts exited the project earlier this year, and, so far, Marvel has not announced a replacement. As for casting, no announcements have been made in that department either. However, John Krasinski played a version of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's unclear if Krasinski will reprise the role for the new Fantastic Four film.

Marvel's Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on November 8, 2024. The film will mark the start of Phase 6 of the MCU. Another update about the film could come in September during Disney's D23 Expo. Check out our interview with Feige from last year down below: