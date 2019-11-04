‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gets New Co-Writer; Filming Greenlit for Spring 2020

0

Fantastic Beasts 3 has had a rocky path to production, but according to a new report, the Wizarding World sequel finally has the greenlight at Warner Bros.. Per Deadline, WB will move forward with production in Spring 2020, which is on track with what we heard the last time production was pushed. The film is working up against a previously announced release date of November 12, 2021.

The report also has a few more newsy nuggets tucked away. Top of the list is the news that franchise producer Steve Kloves co-wrote the screenplay with J.K. Rowling, who was previously set to pen the sequel solo. Rowling made her screenwriting debut on the last franchise installment, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and filming on the followup has been pushed twice, to give the filmmakers time and space to let their ideas come together. A few weeks ago, series regular Dan Fogler revealed that he hadn’t seen a script yet and addressed the production push, saying, “The reason we were given is that the movie is bigger than the first two combined. They needed more time to prep and they didn’t want to rush anything.”

Deadline’s report also notes that Jessica Williams, who played Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in The Crimes of Grindelwald, will have a bigger role this time around. The regular cast is also set to return, including Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Katherine Waterson, and Fogler.

Finally, the report reveals that Fantastic Beats will continue its journey around the globe and this time it’s heading to… Brazil! The first film was set in New York City, the second took audiences to the Wizarding World of Paris, and the third will fly to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fantastic Beasts franchise director David Yates (who also helmed the last four installments of the Harry Potter film franchise) will return for Fantastic Beasts 3. David Heyman, Rowling, Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis will produce, along with executive producers Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger and Courtenay Valenti.