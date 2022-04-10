The third installment in Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter spinoff franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opened at the top spot at the international box office, ahead of its stateside debut next weekend. With $58 million in 22 territories—the film ranked number one in each of them—Fantastic Beasts 3 was the top choice for audiences, and is tracking just slightly behind another W.B. hit, The Batman.

In addition to the U.S. the film will debut in over 40 territories next weekend, and will look to capitalize on the lucrative Easter holidays and ongoing school vacations. IMAX generated $4.3m from 500 screens across all 22 releasing markets this weekend.

Breaking down the numbers territory-by-territory, Fantastic Beasts 3 made $10 million in China, accounting for a 62% market share among the top five films. It made $9.4 million in Germany, $8.6 million in Japan, $8 million in Harry Potter’s homeland the U.K. and $3.9 million in Australia.

This is a precarious time for the franchise, which was showing clear signs of dwindling audience interest the last time around. Many course-correction moves were made by W.B. for the third film, which ties the Fantastic Beasts series more closely to the beloved Harry Potter films than any previous entry.

To this end, the film seems to have sidelined the main characters from the first two installments, in favor of Jude Law’s young Albus Dumbledore and the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, played in this film by Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp, who was made to resign from the franchise following his domestic troubles. After writing the screenplays for the first two films solo, series creator J.K. Rowling was assigned a co-writer in franchise veteran Steve Kloves.

The first installment—2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them—made an excellent $814 million worldwide. The second—Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald—opened to inferior reviews, and could only muster a series low total of $654 million worldwide in 2018.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is directed by David Yates, who also directed the previous two films in the spinoff series, and the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise. The film also features Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner.

