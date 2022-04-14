They also answer some fun questions about laughing on set, Starbucks orders, and who was the fastest to leave their trailer.

With director David Yates’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore now playing around the world and opening in North America tomorrow, I recently spoke with Mads Mikkelsen and Jessica Williams about making the sequel. During the fun and relaxed interview, they talked about what it was like trying to figure out how to use their wands, how they used a special spider camera to film a certain sequence and the way it was like dancing with a camera, who made them laugh the most on set, which scene required the most takes, who was the fastest to leave their trailer, and what their characters would order at Starbucks. In addition, they talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a Fantastic Beasts movie, and what you should watch if you’ve never seen their work before.

In the new Fantastic Beasts movie, which is my favorite one yet, Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker to take on the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mikkelsen) as he attempts to seize control of the Wizarding World. Unlike the previous Fantastic Beasts, the new one manages to not only bring back people and places that audiences know and love, but also tells the story of Newt Scamander, his beasts, and their importance in this world. While I don’t want to say this is the best one yet due to just one person, the fact that this is screenwriter Steve Kloves’ first time working on a Fantastic Beasts movie after writing all the Harry Potter movies….it might be all him. The screenplay was also written by novel series author J.K. Rowling.

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also features Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Mads Mikkelsen and Jessica Williams

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before, what should they watch first and why?

What would surprise someone to learn about the making of a Fantastic Beasts movie?

What was it like off set when filming?

What would their characters from this movie order at Starbucks?

Who was the fastest to leave their trailer and who were they always waiting on?

Who made them laugh the most while filming?

Which scene or sequence required the most amount of takes and why?

They talked about using a special spider camera on a wire that would go around them when filming.

How did they prepare to use their wands in the movie? Were they told to watch how the actors did it in the Harry Potter movies?

What was it like working with David Yates?

What did they “borrow” from set?

