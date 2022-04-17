Remember what happened to the Divergent film series? After the third installment underperformed at the box office, Lionsgate simply ditched plans for the fourth and final entry, leaving whatever remaining fans that the franchise had in the lurch. Warner Bros. will be hoping that a similar fate doesn’t await the Fantastic Beasts series, after the third installment—Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore—debuted with a lackluster $43 million.

Reports suggest that W.B. is waiting to evaluate how Secrets of Dumbledore performs before pulling the trigger on another film. Five were announced as part of the initial plan for the Harry Potter spinoff series, which follows a young Albus Dumbledore and his evolving relationship with his former lover, the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Originally conceptualized as a prequel series that would focus on a magizoologist named Newt Scamander, increasing fan apathy and numerous behind-the-scenes factors have forced a creative overhaul. By comparison, the first film—2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them—debuted with $74 million, and the second, 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, made $62 million. With a series-low $43 million three-day opening, Secrets of Dumbledore will have to rely on overseas grosses to keep the franchise alive. The film is nearing the $200 mark internationally, after opening in select territories last week.

Slipping to the number two spot after a terrific opening weekend, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 crossed the $100 million mark with another $30 million this weekend. This marks the fourth theatrical win of the year for Paramount, after Scream, Jackass Forever, and this week’s number three film, The Lost City.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the romantic comedy made $6.5 million in its fourth weekend, taking its running domestic total to just under $80 million—a fine result for a genre that had almost entirely been relegated to streaming in recent years.

Coming in at number four is the weekend’s big surprise, the A24 title Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film expanded majorly this weekend, and took $6.1 million after adding nearly 1,000 screens. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—collectively known as Daniels—the genre-melting hit has made over $17 million domestically, a result that deserves to be celebrated.

Mark Wahlberg’s latest attempt to revamp his image—the faith-based drama Father Stu—flopped with just $5 million in its first weekend. The film opened on Wednesday, and will end the weekend with a domestic total of $8 million. The silver lining, if Wahlberg and Sony are looking for one, is that Father Stu was made on the cheap, with a reported $4 million budget.

Next weekend will see the release of Nicolas Cage’s action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and director Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge saga The Northman. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

