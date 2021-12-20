A new poster has been released for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, giving us a glimpse into the much anticipated third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series. The new poster shows a glimpse of the much-beloved Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardly, appearing in front of a sunrise with a phoenix (Dumbledore's Fawkes Perhaps?) flying towards the castle.

The poster certainly hints at Dumbledore's central role in the new film, along with some potential tie-ins to the original Harry Potter series. Regardless of the poster's meaning, the new film will certainly give us a new perspective on the legendary wizard.

Jude Law will be reprising his role as Dumbledore for the film, a role which he first held in the 2018 film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Mads Mikkelsen will be taking over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp for this film. Mikkelsen has played villains both creepy and downright charming, from his role as the title cannibal in Hannibal, to his role as a Bond villain in the 2006 film Casino Royale.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, who directed the first two Fantastic Beasts films, as well as Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and both halves of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves wrote the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will arrive in theaters on April 15, 2022. In the meantime, you can watch all eight of the original Harry Potter films on HBO Max, while Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be coming to HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Check out the new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore below.

