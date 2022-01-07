Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the long-awaited new addition to the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. The exclusive image from USA Today gives us a look at Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his brother Theseus (Callum Turner) working together after the loss of Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) in The Crimes of Grindelwald. The series, which is a prequel to the Harry Potter films and world that from the books, gives us a look into some characters we've come to know while also expanding the history of the franchise.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to come out on April 15th of this year, three and a half years after the release of The Crimes of Grindelwald and with a new actor taking on the role of Gellert Grindelwald. Johnny Depp left the series and we got our first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in the trailer that was released at the end of 2021.

Fans of the Harry Potter series have been given quite a lot of content recently. From the anniversary special to the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Champions, fans are flooded with new things from the world of Harry Potter to talk about. This picture is a look at the Scamander brothers in action in The Secrets of Dumbledore which should excite fans. Theseus and Newt are a fascinating dynamic for the world of Harry Potter to explore. We're not strangers to siblings, especially with characters like Ron Weasley and the history of the Black family, but Newt and Theseus had an interesting history in The Crimes of Grindelwald that was barely touched on.

We know where Grindelwald's quest leads and we know what happens to Dumbledore in the future but the Scamanders are a bit of a mystery since our only real knowledge is that Newt marries Tina (Katherine Waterston) and that he writes the book that Harry and his fellow Hogwarts classmates use in school. So getting a look at just Newt and Theseus shows us that the two are going to be focused on a bit in the film!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has a lot to answer for after what happened in The Crimes of Grindelwald and fans will get to have answers to the history of Dumbledore and Grindelwald. The movie is still set to come out this April and it is going to be an interesting time!

