Warner Bros. Pictures has just released a new teaser for their upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore today, giving us a glance into the continued Fantastic Beasts series and Harry Potter prequel. The new teaser for the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series begins with an extended retrospective and love letter to the Harry Potter series and its devoted fanbase in celebration of the film series' twentieth anniversary ."It's a world that enchants the ordinary," the narrator says, "charms our senses, and unlocks our imagination. It's a chance to spend time with friends we know, and be introduced to those we have not yet met."

In the case of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, fans will get an opportunity to experience both, as the film will give us an even further look into the life of the legendary Hogwarts Headmaster, Dumbledore, played by Jude Law. The film will explore the wizarding world's involvement in World War II as Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, clashes with Grindelwald and his growing army. Dumbledore will have to reflect on his own past and previous association with Grindelwald.

The trailer also gives us our first look at Mads Mikkelson as Grindelwald, a role he took over from Johnny Depp whose exit from the series proved to be contentious. The trailer also shows Ezra Miller in his continued role as Credence Barebone, a member of Grindelwald's army. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates. The screenplay was written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released to theaters on April 15, 2022, and the first trailer for the film will be released on Monday. Check out the teaser for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore below.

