The latest 'Fantastic Beasts' film will be heading to theaters even earlier than expected.

The latest installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise will be coming to theaters sooner than expected — and has revealed an official title, to boot. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has set a new theatrical release date for April 15, 2022, a move up from its original premiere day of July 15 that same year.

Earlier this year, it was announced that actor Mads Mikkelsen had been cast in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, taking over the part of the Dark wizard from Johnny Depp. According to reports, Mikkelsen had been director David Yates' first pick for the role after Depp departed the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The Danish actor, of course, is no stranger to villainous roles, having inhabited them for projects such as Casino Royale and Hannibal, so it'll be interesting to see what he brings to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Mikkelsen will be joined in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore by Eddie Redmayne reprising his role as Newt Scamander alongside Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, and two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore.

Yates directs from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, who will also produce alongside David Heyman, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis, while Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, and Courtenay Valenti will serve as executive producers.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will premiere in theaters on April 15, 2022. Here's the new official synopsis for the film:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

