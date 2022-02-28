The magic is finally returning after three and a half years. Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the long-awaited third film in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series, and the latest in a long string of Harry Potter-adjacent projects.

Returning for the prequel threequel (is that a thing?) are a host of familiar faces, including Eddie Redmayne as our boyish hero Newt Scamander, alongside Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, as well as Jude Law taking a break from being a rom-com hero to return as Albus Dumbledore. (How Dumbledore goes from Jude Law to looking like Michael Gambon in the space of a few years is beyond us, but it’s a welcome return nonetheless.)

Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, and a number of character posters also revealed new additions to the cast on both sides of the magical war for the wizarding world, including comedian Jessica Williams as Lally Hicks, as well as Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, and Dave Wong.

The new trailer promises what is possibly the biggest battle the wizarding world has ever seen, beyond even Harry Potter’s battles with Voldemort that made J.K. Rowling’s franchise so immensely popular. Newt’s ragtag team — now including some siblings, in the form of the ever-exhausted Theseus Scamander and Aberforth Dumbledore — is tasked with taking down the most powerful wizard in history, leading to a battle that will change the wizarding world forever, and pave the way for a little boy with a lightning scar to make history.

But this won’t be the end of the Fantastic Beasts crew. At least two more films are planned for the magical period franchise, though titles and plots are being predictably kept under a tight lock and key. The Secrets of Dumbledore sets up a global wizarding war running parallel with World War II, meaning that Newt and his team still have quite the road ahead of them, particularly given Grindelwald’s growing number of sinister followers.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, also starring Maria Fernanda Cândido, Oliver Masucci, William Nadylam, and Richard Coyle, hits theaters everywhere on April 15. Check out the all-new trailer below:

