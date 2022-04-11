With the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore just around the corner, it’s time to get a final sneak peek at the movie before going to theaters to see what happens with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) this time around. The final trailer released by Warner Bros. highlights the epic scale of the adventure, which will see the group of dark-force fighting wizards traveling from destination to destination as they try to stop Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) from becoming an unstoppable threat.

The final trailer doesn’t provide a ton of new footage, since the idea is to tease and remind fans of the movie’s premiere this Friday. It does, however, play up the increasingly dangerous status that dark wizard Grindelwald is acquiring, as well as the unpredictable turns that the story might take when it comes to Credence Barebone’s (Ezra Miller) powers.

Also depicted in the trailer is a scene that represents what certainly will be one of the biggest storylines of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – the title character’s relationship with Grindelwald. As Potterheads well know, the two powerful wizards had a romantic relationship, and this will provide an extra layer of conflict when the two of them finally come head to head, as the last scene suggests.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two installments and the last four entries in the Harry Potter film series. The screenplay is by novel series author J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It isn't adapted from any of the books — protagonist Newt Scamander was a tiny character in the original franchise and is only mentioned by name in the Harry Potter series.

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also features Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premieres in theaters this Friday, April 15, You can watch the final trailer below:

Check out the film's official synopsis here:

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

