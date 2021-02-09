With Katherine Waterston’s latest, The World to Come, due out on digital on March 2nd, she took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Connected. A good chunk of the conversation did focus on that 19th century romance in which Waterston stars opposite Vanessa Kirby, but the Collider Connected series also takes the time to look back on a guest’s filmography and retrace their steps to their newest project. And, of course, for Waterston, that includes her work on the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film franchise.

Waterston already had a good deal of experience and acclaim when she first signed on for the series courtesy of projects like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice and Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs, but jumping into one of the biggest film franchises out there is a completely ball game. Here’s what Waterston said about some of the surprises that came with scoring the role of Tina:

“I really didn’t know what I was getting into to be honest. I didn’t realize what a different thing a franchise is from a film, you know? The commitment, the duration of the shoot, the duration of the press tours, how much of your year it asks of you. And I think the things that sort of get me through it and really ground me in it are on set when you’re trying to tell the story it feels the same, thank god. Because if that wasn’t the case, I think I would feel completely out of place in that kind of environment because it is a very big machine. But ultimately the job’s, thankfully, still the same which is, can you connect with this person in this quiet moment.”

Image via Warner Bros.

Shortly before the first film hit theaters on November 18, 2016, news broke that the series would include a total of five films. While director David Yates has expressed interest in directing all five films in the past, a lot has happened over the years, including a number of filming delays for Fantastic Beasts 3. So now, one might wonder, is Yates still planning to be at the helm for all five installments? According to Waterston, that seems to be the case:

“I think he is meant to direct them all. I think it’s very interesting. He’s worked very closely with J.K. Rowling for a long time and very few people have access to her because she’s quite insulated and so I can’t really imagine how it could work any other way frankly.”

In addition to production delays, Fantastic Beasts 3 also experienced a significant cast shake-up. Back in November it was revealed that Mads Mikkelsen was replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. Here’s what Waterston had to say about Mikkelsen:

“You know, I hung out with Mads in Venice. We were there at the same time this summer and I’d never met him before and I had a great time with him. He’s totally lovely. But that was before he was cast - I think that’s right - I think it was just before he was cast and we don’t have anything together in the film so I don’t know what it’s like to work with him unfortunately, but maybe someday we will.”

Image via Warner Bros.

That’s all we’ve got from Waterston on the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but our Collider Connected conversation digs into loads more about Waterston’s journey in Hollywood including the value of her stage experience, auditioning for her father Sam Waterston’s iconic show Law & Order, why working on The World to Come was such a special experience and so much more! Keep an eye out for that full conversation closer to when The World to Come is available on digital on March 2nd.

Share Share Tweet Email

Quentin Tarantino Says an Iconic ‘Django Unchained’ Scene Was Nearly Cut Out of the Movie "That was everyone’s favorite scene in the script."