Creating a sustainable, critically, and commercially successful franchise is the goal of every major film studio. From the Fast and Furious franchise to the MCU, long-running franchises are the cinematic equivalent of a golden ticket, encouraging fans to return regularly to check in on their favorite characters.

Given the size of the reward, studios are open to taking risks on potential franchises that may or may not capture the attention of fans. Unfortunately, many of these franchises have not worked commercially or critically, meaning the future of many franchises is up in the air.

'Fantastic Beasts'

Following on from the ridiculously successful Harry Potter franchise was never going to be easy, but Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them indicated that this Wizarding World prequel series might be a worthy successor to the boy who lived.

Unfortunately, the wheels of the franchise fell off almost immediately after. The series was in troubled water between controversial casting choices and J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments before the second and third films underwhelmed both critically and commercially. There has been no news yet on the future of this franchise, but it seems the magic has been lost.

'Star Wars'

Though Star Wars is thriving on the small screen, with Andor thrilling fans with its perfect pacing and unexpected connections to other Star Wars properties, its future on the big screen is unclear. It's been almost three years since Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, and there are not yet any more Star Wars films on the schedule.

Rogue Squadron was recently pulled from Disney's release schedule, throwing even more doubt over this iconic's big screen future. For the time being, we may only be able to visit a galaxy far, far away on the small screen.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Image via Paramount

After Top Gun: Maverick thrilled audiences around the world, broke countless box-office records, and captured the magic of the original, why wouldn't Paramount make a third Top Gun movie? Tom Cruise's stake has arguably never been higher. There's huge anticipation for the upcoming Mission Impossible sequels, and the star is determined to make the first movie set entirely in space.

If a third Top Gun movie does get made, Paul Mescal recently revealed that he'd love to climb into the cockpit beside Cruise.

'The Eternals' (2021)

Though it usually is safe to assume that any new Marvel solo film signals the beginning of a franchise, the underwhelming box office return and mixed critical response to The Eternals has thrown doubt over its franchise potential.

Despite boasting a great cast and beautiful visuals, the plot felt too large for the film's runtime, with many fans believing the project would have been better as a Disney+ series. We doubt it's the last we've seen of these characters; perhaps they'll make a triumphant return in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

'Jurassic World'

Image via Universal

Though it was always intended to be a trilogy of films, director Colin Trevorrow recently teased that there is "more to come" from the Jurassic franchise. Although the most recent entry to the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, was panned by critics and audiences alike, it still managed to earn over a billion dollars at the global box office, proving that this franchise certainly hasn't gone extinct just yet. I

It's unclear whether Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard will return for a future film, but we think another dinosaur-filled adventure waits just over the horizon.

'Star Trek'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Like Star Wars, Star Trek has found its home on the small screen. Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Lower Decks delight fans while telling unique, engaging, and exciting stories that take the franchise in bold new directions.

Matt Shakman's recent exit from the planned fourth Star Trek film has thrown the franchise into turmoil, with the movie now removed from the release schedule. Unfortunately, we may have to wait a while before we reunite with the crew of the Enterprise.

'Justice League'

Warner Bros has been on a ruthless streak recently. They've pulled a variety of series and movies from HBO Max, canceled a range of upcoming projects, and, most controversially, canceled the release of Batgirl despite the film being nearly finished.

They have also made it clear that the Synderverse is dead in their eyes, much to fans' disappointment. Still, with many of the franchise's stars remaining in their roles, it surely won't be long before a second attempt to unite DC's greatest heroes is made.

'Zombieland'

We had to wait an awfully long time for Zombieland: Double Tap, the highly-anticipated follow-up to the cult-classic comedy horror movie Zombieland. Thankfully, it proved to be well worth the wait. The cast retained their incredible chemistry, and adding more intelligent zombies brought a new threat to the series.

Zoey Deutch, who starred as Maddison in the sequel, recently revealed that she would love to return to the role should a third film ever see the light of day. It feels like there are a lot more stories to tell in this universe, and we'd love for the studio to take another bite out of this undead franchise.

'The Terminator'

Much like the Terminator himself, The Terminator franchise will not die. After The Terminator thrilled and terrified audiences and Terminator 2: Judgement Day took the franchise in a completely new direction, sequels were inevitable.

Unfortunately, despite four attempts to continue the franchise, none have captured the excellence of the original two movies. Most recently, Terminator: Dark Fate saw Linda Hamilton return to the role of Sarah Connor, but even that was not enough to capture audiences' attention. Maybe it's time to admit that this time-traveling franchise is best left in the past.

'Alien'

Though the Noah Hawley Alien series is moving ahead, with the scripts already written and big surprises being promised by the chief of FX, the film side of the franchise has faltered somewhat. Despite further exploring the lore of the universe, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant was criticized for relying too heavily on CGI and lacking the terror of the original movies.

Like all great horror franchises, it seems inevitable that another sequel or reboot will raise its head at some point, but we may have to endure a light hypersleep in the meantime.

