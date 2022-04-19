The Fantastic Beasts films, at the very least, were intended to keep the magic of the Harry Potter franchise going. J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter novels, would be penning the screenplay with David Yates, who directed the majority of the Potter films, once again stepping behind the camera. Warner Bros. even had plans for a five-film franchise! But over the years, the controversy surrounding members of the cast and crew, as well as a loss of interest from fans has hammered the once-mighty Wizarding World. There's also the matter of the direction the story has been heading, and how it seems to be less and less interested in the titular Fantastic Beasts.

The first film, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, had a seemingly straightforward plot. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a "magizoologist" has completed the manuscript of his textbook — which doubles as the film's title and one of the books that a certain Boy Who Lived will pick up for his first year at Hogwarts — and finds himself in New York City. Scamander encounters an aspiring baker, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and accidentally swaps suitcases with him, leaving Jacob to unwittingly unleash Scamander's collection of magical creatures across New York City. With the help of American Auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterson) and her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), Scamander races to get his creatures back. Things become more complicated when one of them, the Obscurus, is apparently going on a killing spree.

At first glance, that might seem to be enough to fill an entire movie. Even the set-up promises an easy hook for a franchise; Scamander traveling the world and getting into escapades with magical creatures definitely could have been a solid way for Rowling and Yates to expand upon the Wizarding World and bring in new characters. However, more and more subplots begin to crop up in Fantastic Beasts, which end up being a detriment to the film itself. Chief among them is the introduction of Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), an orphan who is revealed to be the source of another Obscurus due to the suppression of his magical talents. Credence ends up wanting to learn more about the magical world and his own heritage, and this winds up taking over the sequels Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Credence's quest for his parentage also plays into one of the worst tropes that have plagued continuations of film franchises: the need to tie original characters to protagonists from the original films. From Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife to the retcon surrounding Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it shows a lack of confidence for these characters to stand on their own — and Credence is the latest entry in this subgenre. He is first believed to be Corvus Lestrange V, the ancestor of future Harry Potter villain Bellatrix Lestrange; Corvus' sister Leta (Zoe Kravitz) also plays a major role in The Crimes of Grindelwald. And in perhaps the most blatant sequel hook, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) reveals to Credence that his real name is Aurelius Dumbledore, the secret brother of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Again, there was potential for Credence to be a dark mirror to Harry; instead of finding acceptance in the Wizarding World and friends like Harry did, he fell under the thrall of Grindelwald. But instead the film chooses to narrow the scope of its world and suffers in the process.

Grindelwald himself ends up being emblematic of how the series abandons its original premise. Grindelwald is revealed to be disguised as the Auror Percival Graves (Colin Farrell); he was attempting to sew discord between Muggles and wizards, with which he'd launch a war to subjugate all non-magical beings. With Mads Mikkelsen taking over following a parting of the ways between Depp and Warner Bros., the Fantastic Beasts franchise has also unintentionally launched a tradition of having its antagonist portrayed by a different actor in each film. Grindelwald's presence only tips the films further into darkness; themes of infanticide, child abuse, and war begin to permeate The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore. (In perhaps the series' most tone-deaf moment, Grindelwald suggests that by subjugating the Muggles he can prevent World War II. Yes, this is a thing that happens.) These themes strip the films of a key component that made the Harry Potter films a major draw; they appealed to younger viewers, as well as adults. By going darker, the Fantastic Beasts franchise cut itself off from the fans that the series was meant for.

Harry Potter fans will also know that Dumbledore became a well-renowned wizard following his duel and defeat of Grindelwald; this is another area where the films stray far from the path they established as more and more connections to Harry Potter overshadow the first film's plot. At times, it feels like Rowling is more interested in the battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald than Scamander's adventures; Scamander often shrinks to the background and Tina barely appears in The Secrets of Dumbledore. And even that relationship lacks a passion that could have driven the story; Grindelwald and Dumbledore were once in love before parting ways, but Rowling seems reluctant to delve into the romantic side of that relationship. Jacob's burdening relationship with Queenie is more passionate, and even that takes a turn for the worse when it's revealed in The Crimes of Grindelwald that she's been brainwashing him to try and marry her. The fallout leads her to join Grindelwald, even though Jacob suggests that they elope.

And Dumbledore isn't the only Harry Potter alum to appear throughout Fantastic Beasts; Hogwarts makes an appearance throughout the sequels, as well as Minerva McGonagall (though fans have rightfully pointed out that she should be a teenager around the time the Fantastic Beasts films take place). And in perhaps the most egregious appearance, Credence befriends Nagini (Claudia Kim), who Harry Potter alums may recognize as the pet snake of Lord Voldemort. Yes, these films have someone befriend the pet of one evil wizard and fall in league with another.

Fans and audiences have slowly turned away from the Fantastic Beasts films, with many decrying The Crimes of Grindelwald as being obsessed with setting up a franchise rather than telling a story. And with Warner Bros waiting to see how The Secrets of Dumbledore does before going forward with the final two films, it looks like Rowling may have snuffed out the last drop of magic left in her once-mighty franchise by not focusing on the story she should have told.

