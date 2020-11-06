‘Fantastic Beasts’: 9 Actors Who Should Replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

The slow-going election results have provided some cover to any studios that want to drop some bad entertainment news today, and that’s exactly what Warner Bros. did in announcing that Johnny Depp is exiting the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp was asked by WB to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald – a role that’s key to the future of the film series, which is expected to run for three more sequels – and the actor announced today that he has respected and granted their request. Which means that when Fantastic Beasts 3 starts filming imminently, they’ll need a new Grindelwald.

The villainous character loomed large over the Harry Potter franchise both in book and film form, as Grindelwald was Albus Dumbledore’s childhood friend (and crush) who subsequently went on to lead a racist army of anti-muggle magicians. The Fantastic Beasts series – which takes place long before the events of Potter – have shed some light on how Grindelwald built his army, and will presumably culminate in the historic battle between Dumbledore (played in the franchise by Jude Law) and Grindelwald.

So with WB on the lookout for a replacement, we thought it prudent to offer our suggestions for who would be best suited to filling the role going forward. Below, see our list of who we think are viable options to replace Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.