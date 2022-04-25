The Wizarding World of both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises are packed with a wide variety of magical creatures. From the giant, horned erumpent to the gentle, big-eyed mooncalf, the magical world has no shortage of strange and unusual beasts. Some have origins that can be traced back to the Harry Potter books themselves, while others' first appearance is in the films. The first Fantastic Beats film found Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in 1920s New York as he and his unlikely band of heroes attempted to save both the Muggle and Wizarding worlds from the magical beasts that escaped from his suitcase.

The Harry Potter prequel could be viewed as a standalone adventure, though the subsequent sequels planted their feet more firmly into Harry Potter lore, specifically relating to the past of Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore. Now that Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore has officially hit theaters, it's the perfect time to take stock of the magical creatures that have populated the three films.

With the variety of beasts that appear on-screen, it's easy to find yourself wondering if any of them would actually make good pets — if you could successfully capture and train one, that is. After all, some are certainly cute and cuddly. Others, though, are as terrifying and deadly as a basilisk. So if you're looking to step through Platform 9¾ and begin a hunt for a magical creature of your very own, make sure you do your research first. Here are eleven creatures that appear in the Fantastic Beasts films, ranked by how good of a pet they'd be.

11. Graphorns

Image via Warner Bros.

Graphorns definitely have a cool, rugged appearance when seen in the wild, but they're probably not the best of pets. Their large size and mouths resemble a saber-toothed tiger, though with the addition of a pair of long, sharp horns. They are extremely aggressive creatures and are able to repel most spells. So if you think you're going to try and tame them using magic, well...think again.

10. Grindylows

Image via Warner Bros.

If you've been itching to have a grindylow as a home companion, you might want to reconsider. The water-dwelling demons aren't the most friendly or loyal of creatures. They're notably aggressive and prone to trying to strangle their prey with their long fingers. They might be small, but their pointed teeth and horns hint at their true nature. Still, if you can't seem to fight the urge of cuddling them in your home aquarium, it might be a good idea to practice your Revulsion Jinx. You know, just in case.

9. Doxies

Image via Warner Bros.

Doxies are best equated to household pests like flies and ants. The winged fairy-like creatures can infest houses and, once they do, you'd better watch out because queens can lay up to 500 eggs at once. But aside from being a nuisance, they're also deadly. Doxies have a poisonous venom that requires an antidote if you're bitten. They might be small, but they might not be the best creature to snuggle with during your next Netflix binge.

8. Thestrals

Image via Warner Bros.

Although they were once thought to be harbingers of doom, thestrals are actually quite docile. They are clever, social, and willing to be used as a mode of transportation for humans. However, it's easy to see how their appearance could be frightening. Their skeletal body and leathery bat-like wings make for an exterior that isn't the most cuddly, though their gentleness proves that you should never judge a book — or magical creature — by its cover.

7. Thunderbirds

Image via Warner Bros.

If you're looking for a pet that can also be a protector, you can't go wrong with a thunderbird. A relative to phoenixes and closely resembling Hippogriffs, thunderbirds are able to sense danger as well as create massive storms as they fly. You might need a large outdoor space to keep them, but thunderbirds are one creature that don't pose a true threat to the humans they interact with.

6. Augureys

Image via Warner Bros.

Augureys (or "Irish Phoenixes") are magical birds in the Wizarding World. With their sharp beaks and green-black feathers, they most notably resemble small vultures. Augureys are known to be shy, so if you're looking for a non-aggressive pet, they might be right up your (Diagon) Alley. They can also predict when it's going to rain, so you'll always know when to grab an umbrella. They'd also be helpful in eating any insects and flies that happen to sneak into your house, allowing you to save tons of money on pest repellent.

5. Matagots

Image via Warner Bros.

If you're looking for a magical companion in the cat family, the sphinx-like matagot might be the closest you'll find. Like cats, they're ordinarily harmless but can be ferocious when provoked. But watch out — because matagots are capable of multiplying, you could end up with quite a few more than you first bargained for. You'd be wise to buy a few extra cans of Fancy Feast at the grocery store just in case.

4. Diricawls

Image via Warner Bros.

These small, plump birds can't fly, but that doesn't mean you're going to be able to keep track of them. They have the ability to disappear and reappear somewhere else as a strategy to evade danger. Their small bodies covered in fluffy blue and pink feathers might make them incredibly cute, but diricawls are one magical creature that might not stay where you leave it.

3. Bowtruckles

Image via Warner Bros.

As Newt reports in his book, bowtruckles are largely peaceable and shy tree-dwelling creatures. However, they are not above trying to gouge out your eyes if you threaten them or their home. In terms of having a magical beast as a pet, you can't do much better than a bowtruckle. They're small, easily managed, and will give you the same respect you give to them. Just try not to lose them, as their ability for camouflage can make them hard to locate.

2. Mooncalves

Image via Warner Bros.

Mooncalves are shy, bug-eyed creatures that only leave their burrows during a full moon. Their short stature and smooth fur give them the appearance of being a cross between a cat and a llama. And because of their pleasant demeanor, these gentle creatures aren't only adorable — they'd make a great house pet, too.

1. Nifflers

Image via Warner Bros.

With their small size and black, fluffy fur, Nifflers closely resemble platypuses. They are generally harmless and known to be playful, gentle, and affectionate towards their owners, which makes them a pretty safe bet to have around the house. However, they do have a love for all things shiny, so you might want to lock up all your jewelry and assorted valuables before you bring one home.

