With Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hitting theaters nationwide today, Jessica Williams joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to recap her journey from The Daily Show to the Wizarding World.

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts series sees Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) trying to take over the Wizarding World. Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows he can’t stop him alone, so he puts together a team that includes Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), his brother Theseus (Callum Turner), Newt’s assistant Bunty Broadacre (Victoria Yeates), Leta Lestrange’s half-brother Yusuf (William Nadylam), No-Maj Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Williams’ Lally, a charms professor at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Together, they must complete a complex plan in order to stop Grindelwald from sparking a devastating war with the human world.

Image via Warner Bros.

During the Fantastic Beasts portion of our Collider Ladies Night conversation, Williams detailed exactly how she became involved in the franchise and also pinpointed some sources of inspiration when developing Lally. On top of that, she took a moment to highlight some on-set standouts that made a huge impression on her and shaped her Secrets of Dumbledore experience for the better. Here’s what she said when asked to name a Fantastic Beasts cast member who she fell in sync with the quickest:

“I’m pretty obsessed with Eddie Redmayne as it stands. He is the nicest, sweetest, loveliest person. I like his heart, I like that he’s obsessed with his kids and likes to be home to tuck them in. I love that he loves his wife. I mean, everything about him is just lovely. As soon as I got on set, he was always really helpful. He’s one of those people that when you’re in a group speaking, he says something and then he turns to you and he’s just like, ‘So what do you think about that?’ Even if you’re the new person, he’s always good about making sure that you feel included. And so that really helped my process because I was so intimidated. This is my first studio movie with Warner Bros. and doing something that’s just really huge and I’m in this really big machine that I’m basically getting inserted into, and I feel like he really helped make that process a lot easier. He’s also really energetic. I don’t like waking up in the morning so it was always really nice to have someone who was really up and ready to go. He reminded me of a golden retriever in a lot of ways.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Jessica Williams on the Joys of Working With a "Lovely Boss" Like Jon Stewart and Her 'Fantastic Beasts' Future

Of course we had to ask for the flip side of that. Of everyone on the Secrets of Dumbledore roster, who challenged Williams to adapt the most, and maybe even for the better?

“I got to do a lot of my press with Mads Mikkelsen and he is so funny. He makes me laugh. He’s so mischievous and he just keeps me on my toes, so I’ve really enjoyed doing a huge majority of my press tour and promotion for this movie with Mads. He tickles me. He’s always got some joke up his sleeve. He’s a pure Slytherin through and through. It’s just been a joy. It's just been really fun. And he’s just very kind. He’s really, really kind, but he’s always being bad. He’s always got some goof going on.”

Image via Warner Bros.

If you’re looking for more from Williams, we’ve got you well covered in that department! You can listen to our uncut conversation in podcast form below to hear about how instrumental family support is to Williams’ success, how grateful she is to have worked with a kind boss like Jon Stewart, how Lally first connected with Dumbledore, and loads more!

Nicolas Cage Says He's Done His Best Work in the Last 10 Years

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Perri Nemiroff (2883 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff