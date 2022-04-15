Editors's Notes: The following contains Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore spoilers. The third installment in the Harry Potter prequel series certainly had a lot of questions to answer. Its predecessor, 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, had ended with the shocking revelation that the Obscurus, Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), was a member of the Dumbeldore family. Credence is recruited to the dark arts by the evil wizard Grindelwald; Johnny Depp originally played the role, but in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

The recasting was only part of the reason that The Secrets of Dumbledore had such a troubled production. J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments shadowed the project, and many felt that The Crimes of Grindelwald had masked the romantic relationship between Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), in what could have been a great moment for LGBT representation in a blockbuster film. The darker tone of the sequel also struck many fans as shocking, and the series seemed to be shifting focus away from the initial “creature feature” as it introduced the Wizarding War. Thankfully, The Secrets of Dumbledore is a much stronger film that provided some needed clarity after the confusing second film. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of The Secrets of Dumbledore; for those who haven’t seen it yet, this contains full spoilers.

The big “secret” about the Dumbeldore family that the title promises is actually an explanation of the last film’s cliffhanger. Albus confirms to Creedence early on in the film that he is in fact a Dumbledore, quashing any rumor that Grindelwald had lied to the young boy in order to sway him to his movement. It is explained that Credence is the illegitimate son of Albus’s younger brother, Aberforth (Richard Coyle). His real name is Aurelius Dumbledore.

Aberforth’s wife was murdered, and Aurelius was raised under the name Credance as an orphan. Albus encourages his brother to reach out to his son; Credence sends his father messages through the Mirror of Erised. Aberforth is reluctant to trust his brother, as he has always blamed Albus for the death of their sister, Ariana. Ariana was killed in a three-way duel between Grindelwald, Albus, and Aberforth after Aberforth grew suspicious with his brother’s involvement with the dark arts.

However, Albus and Aberforth grow closer, and Abderforth finally gets the chance to reunite with Credence. Credence betrays Grindelwald in front of the gathering of the wizarding world’s leaders in Bhutan, exposing his plot to rig the election of a new leader in his favor. Grindelwald had used his power and influence to avoid prison time, and he amassed even more followers who supported his campaign. Grindelwald was close to the position of power, but Credence reveals that he used necromancy to rig during the Walk of the Qilin ceremony that decided the new leader.

Albus and Aberforth join Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and their allies to save Credence and battle Grindelwald’s forces in Bhutan. Although Credence is brutally injured at the end of the battle, Aberforth accepts him, and they depart together. Albus and Aberforth show mutual respect for each other, paving the way for Aberforth’s role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2. An older Aberforth (Ciarin Hinds) serves as the bartender at the Hog’s Head, and helps Harry and his friends sneak into Hogwarts.

Credence isn’t the only one to betray Grindelwald. One of the most controversial plot developments in The Crimes of Grindelwald was Queenie Goldstein’s (Alison Sudol) pledge to Grindelwald’s fascist movement. Queenie secretly spies on Grindelwald and gives him false information. The film ends with Queenie finally reuniting with her lover, Jacob. They wed during the last scene; it also gives Newt a chance to reunite with Queenie’s sister Tina.

Queenie and Jacobs’ marriage is a joyous moment for the characters after their victory, but Albus is forced to watch from afar. He’s dealing with his own heartbreak. During the battle in Bhutan, Albus had been freed from his blood pact with Grindelwald. When the two wizards were young, they had sworn a romantic pledge to each other that prevented them from ever harming each other. This put a barrier between them, which had prevented Albus from moving against Grindelwald directly.

However, Grindelwald attempts to kill Albus, which breaks the mutual spell, allowing Albus to defend himself. They duel briefly, but Grindelwald realizes that his forces are outnumbered. He flees Bhutan, swearing that his fascist movement is far from over. Dumbledore takes care of his duties; he even refuses the leadership role that’s briefly presented to him during the Walk of the Qilin ceremony. Although he had become close with Jacob during the adventure, Albus stays outside of his muggle friend’s bakery during the wedding. He walks down the chilly street, in a parallel to the opening moments of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The Fantastic Beasts series still has a ways to go before it reaches the Harry Potter timeline. We know from the Harry Potter films that Grindelwald is eventually apprehended, but the characters Newt, Tina, Queenie, and Jacob don’t appear in that series. Credence’s fate is also left ambiguous; while he was dying after the battle, he did not perish on screen. The saga is set to continue with two more installments currently in development. David Yates has already been signed on to direct the next two sequels.

