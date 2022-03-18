A new IMAX poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore invites fans to enjoy the latest installment in the Wizarding World franchise on the biggest screen possible. In less than a month, Potterheads will be able to see the next step in the prequel film series, which is set to show the Magical community entering in alert mode after Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) starts to attract a growing number of followers.

Just like the recent trailers, the IMAX poster is appealing to long-time Harry Potter fans and indicates that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will be a major location and vital to the story. Considering that the story has fan-favorite Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) during his teaching years at the school and the future headmaster's name is in the title, chances are that audiences will get a deeper look into the life of the legendary wizard and his relationship with Grindelwald.

The poster shows a bright phoenix flying to Hogwarts in the night sky and leaving a trail of fire behind it. Dumbledore is known for having a pet phoenix called Fawkes, and the magic beast is also the form of his Patronus (a powerful spell that takes the shape of an animal). What exactly is the phoenix's importance in the story? Well, we'll have to wait a while to discover.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two installments and the last four entries in the Harry Potter film series. The screenplay is by novel series author J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves (The Amazing Spider-Man). It isn't adapted from any of the books — protagonist Newt Scamander was a tiny character in the original franchise and is only mentioned by name in the Harry Potter series.

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also features Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner. Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen makes his debut in the film series, taking over the role of main villain Gellert Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was fired by Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premieres in theaters on April 15.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

