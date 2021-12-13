The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released, featuring the return of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore, and introducing Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer begins with Law stating “If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you.” The previous installments in the Harry Potter movie franchise is certainly whispering to this trailer, as we see a flashback (flash forward?) to Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore, spend time in Hogwarts, and even return to the Room of Requirement.

As Newt’s brother Theseus (Callum Turner) says, they’re putting a team together to take down the most dangerous wizard in over a century. In this team, we see Victoria Yeates as Bunty, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski. Throughout the trailer, we also see other returning characters, like Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, and Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone.

But most notable is the debut of Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, the wizard who will clash against Dumbledore’s army as he tries to begin a war against the Muggles. It will certainly be interesting to see how Mikkelsen's portrayal differs from that of Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp in this franchise.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, who directed the final four films in the Harry Potter series and all of the Fantastic Beasts films. The Secrets of Dumbledore is written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, who wrote seven of the eight Harry Potter films and makes his Fantastic Beasts debut with this installment.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore comes to theaters on April 15. Check out the first trailer and new images below:

Here is the synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore:

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

