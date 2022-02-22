Ahead of the release of a brand new trailer premiering later this week, a series of posters for the wizarding sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore have been released via Fantastic Beast's official Twitter account.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore follows 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and is the third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff series. The film is set in the 1930s as Gellert Grindelwald's power is growing, and the rest of the wizarding world is getting involved in World War II. The third installment is also said to dive deeper into the dark past of Albus Dumbledore.

The posters were released in waves, the first of which depicts "Dumbledore's first army," referencing the DA from the original Potter films. These posters include Jude Law returning as Albus Dumbledore, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Teddy the Niffler, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Picket the Bowtruckle, Jessica Williams as Lally Hicks, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, and Richard Coyle as the bother of Albus, Aberforth.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Image Reveals Theseus and Newt Scamander

The next wave includes Grindelwald and his followers, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier, and newcomers Aleksandr Kuznetsov as Helmut Weiss, and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. He will be replacing Johnny Depp, who was asked to step down due to his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. Finally, the last wave of the new posters features some of the wizards that we'll meet around the world as they take sides in the epic battle. Oliver Masucci as Anton Vogel, Maria Fernanda Cândido as Vicência Santos, and Dave Wong as Liu Tao.

The seemingly intentional release of the posters in waves shows divided lines of all the characters in the past films. Queenie's poster released with Grindelwald's wave shows us that she is firm in her beliefs in Grindelwald and still feels that she was right in leaving her sister, Tina, and Jacob. The last wave is the most interesting to me as it opens the door to see more magical communities from around the world. Thus far, the settings have stuck to the UK and America. With the inclusion of Liu Tao from China and Vicência Santos of Brazil, we will hopefully finally see magic styles we've only heard about in the books.

David Yates, who directed the final four films in the Harry Potter series and all of the Fantastic Beasts films, is returning as director. The screenplay is by Harry Potter creator J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is scheduled to be released on April 15th, 2022, with two more installments in development. Check out the new posters for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore below.

'Fantastic Beasts 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' Grab your wands and magical suitcases, we're heading back to the Wizarding World once more!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email