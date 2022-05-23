You will also be able to stream the movie on HBO Max as early as next week.

On the heels of the announcement that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore debuts on HBO Max next week, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also revealed that the third installment in the Wizarding World movie franchise is also coming to Premium Digital and soon to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. The story follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he teams up with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and other witches and wizards in order to try and stop Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) rise to power.

The bonus features include some treats to die-hard Harry Potter saga fans, such as a featurette in which the Dumbledore family tree is unveiled, as well as a featurette that is all about the title character: a look at his transformation through the ages, which probably includes the other versions of the character previously played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. Still in the Dumbledore world, a featurette will center around his duel with Grindelwald and the stakes involved.

The bonus content also will detail the new fantastic beasts that are featured in the third installment of the prequel saga, as well as how Newt Scamander deals with them. Fans will also have the opportunity to get a closer look into the German Ministry of Magic, a major location where some vital political parts and action sequences of the movie take place.

RELATED: 10 Wizarding World Storylines That Are More Interesting Than 'Fantastic Beasts'

You can check out the full list of bonus features for the Premium Digital, 4K UHD combo pack, and Blu-ray editions below:

· The Dumbledore Family Tree

· Dumbledore Through the Ages

· Magical or Muggle

· The Magic of Hogwarts

· Even More Fantastic Beasts

· Newt in the Wild

· The German Ministry of Magic

· A Dumbledore Duel

· The Candidates’ Dinner

· Erkstag Jailbreak

· Battle in Bhutan

· The Secrets of Cursed Child

· Deleted Scenes

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two installments in the franchise, as well as the last four entries in the Harry Potter film series. The screenplay is by novel series author J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. Originally planned as a trilogy, the story was expanded to five films, but now the future of the saga is uncertain. Even though it has raked almost $400 million worldwide, Fantastic Beasts 3 is the lowest-grossing movie of the Potter universe to date, and with a series creator that repeatedly engages in controversy and harmful rhetoric against the trans community, it’s difficult to know what will become of the saga.

The cast also includes Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov.

Premium Digital Ownership of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore debuts on May 30.

The 4K, Blu-ray and DVD editions hit shelves on June 28.

Kate McKinnon’s 11 Best ‘Saturday Night Live’ Moments, From “Close Encounter” to “Last Call”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Erick Massoto (619 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe