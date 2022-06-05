Despite the magical success of the 'Harry Potter' franchise, the latest 'Fantastic Beasts' film continues to fall short and underperform.

A decade ago, it would have been hard to believe that a future Harry Potter spin-off would go bleak! However, that is today's reality. WB’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has finally managed to earn a global box-office of $400.5 million. Weekend grosses came in at $2.4 million from 71 markets, bringing the international total to $305 million adding to the global cume.

In contrast, the first movie in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, finished with $814 million worldwide. The next installment in the franchise, 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, collected $654 million worldwide. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has undoubtedly seen a steady decline in both critical and commercial acclaim.

The recently released film follows the beloved Professor Albus Dumbledore who becomes aware that the dark wizard, Grindelwald, is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, Dumbledore entrusts Newt Scamander to lead a team of wizards and witches. The team soon encounters an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's followers.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The History of the Dumbledore Family In 'Fantastic Beasts'

The Secrets of Dumbledore stars Jude Law as Dumbledore, and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. Other cast members include Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Maria Fernanda Cândido.

The Secrets Of Dumbledore and the franchise have suffered due to many reasons. Primarily, the involvement and eventual departure of actor Johnny Depp, who initially played Gellert Grindewald; he was then replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third film. Additionally, a day prior to the premiere of the movie, Ezra Miller who had a key role in the movie was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Furthermore, the movie took another hit as the creator of the Harry Potter franchise, JK Rowling, became the center of several controversies due to her contentious views on sex and gender identity. What's more, in April, Ann Sarnoff, WarnerMedia chairman who was responsible for the Harry Potter universe was ushered out of the company. And very recently, Toby Emmerich too stepped down as the Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman.

Now, as WB merges with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery, the future of the franchise lies in hands of CEO David Zaslav, who has already made some sweeping structural changes in his brief tenure. There have been previous reports about WB reconsidering the franchise’s future based on Secrets Of Dumbledore’s performance. Also, THR reported this January that HBO MAX was developing a Harry Potter Live-Action TV Series.

Mired in controversy, underperformance, and uncertainty, maybe it's finally time for the curtains to come down on the franchise.