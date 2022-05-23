The third installment in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise will be hitting HBO Max on May 30.

HBO Max is set to make Memorial Day a little more magical. The streaming service has just announced that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest addition to the Fantastic Beasts film series, will be added to HBO Max on May 30.

The third Fantastic Beasts film explores the backstory of Professor Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, who is working to stop the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsen, from seizing control of the wizarding world. However, when Dumbledore finds that he will not be able to stop the growing power of the dark wizard on his own, he will enlist the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, to lead a team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle on a dangerous mission. On the way, they encounter old and new beasts and come into conflict with Grindelwald's growing group of followers. But as the stakes of the conflict rise, Dumbledore will have to decide whether to remain on the sidelines of the growing conflict.

Along with Law, Mikkelson, and Redmayne, the film also features Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov.

The third Fantastic Beasts film was first released in theaters on April 8 in the United Kingdom and on April 15 in the United States. However, the film opened to mixed critical reviews and moderate commercial reception.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates from a screenplay by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, and Steve Kloves. The film was produced by Rowling, Kloves, David Heyman, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis. Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti, and Michael Sharp served as executive producers on the project.

Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore's premiere on HBO Max only adds to the streaming service's library of films and specials from the Harry Potter universe. The inclusion of the Harry Potter properties undoubtedly appeals to HBO Max's growing audience. Though the streaming service only launched two years ago, it has quickly become a major player in the increasingly crowded field of streaming services, serving as a worthy contender to streaming titans such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, to name a few.

Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available to stream on HBO Max from Monday, May 30.

