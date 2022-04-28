There may be a parallel universe where a Fantastic Beasts spin-off series of Harry Potter releases five excellent films without any issues in front of or behind the camera, but unfortunately, ours is not one of them. Mired by controversial cast members and transphobic comments from J.K. Rowling, the series recently released its third film and is just now finding its footing. In the newest film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the series finally shows some signs of life as it spins a compelling political chess game.

When the first film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, was released in 2016, it movie was a decent success. The film was praised critically and while it made less at the domestic box office than any of the Harry Potter films, it still broke even. However, when the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald came out, any of the goodwill built up from its predecessor quickly dissipated. After a generally lighthearted first film with some shades of darkness thanks to Ezra Miller’s Credence and Colin Farrell’s Graves, the second film suffers a full-blown identity crisis that results in a muddled and unsatisfying follow-up.

RELATED: The 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise Is Too Interested in Dumbledore — and That's a Fatal Flaw

Up until the third film, the Fantastic Beasts franchise was caught between being an enjoyable lark alongside magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and a dramatic recounting of the events that led to the epic showdown between Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Working on her own to write the screenplays, Rowling seemed to be struggling to weave the stories together in a compelling and organic way. As a result, Steve Kloves, the writer for all but one of the Harry Potter films, returned to co-write the script.

In The Secrets of Dumbledore, the central plot revolves around a blood pact between Dumbledore and Grindelwald (now Mads Mikkelsen) that forbids them from making moves against one another. Seizing their stalemate as an opportunity to make a grab for power, Grindelwald targets the German Ministry of Magic to clear his name and eventually be appointed Supreme Mugwump. Dumbledore is left with few trustworthy people to turn to, so he assigns Newt and his allies the mission to thwart Grindelwald’s rising power.

In his Harry Potter films, one of the aspects Kloves succeeded in doing was making each entry feel simultaneously contained and connected to the franchise at large. For example, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is an excellent adaptation of the penultimate book in the series but also functions surprisingly well as a horny high school fantasy film. In the case of The Secrets of Dumbledore, Kloves and Rowling lean into the politics of the wizarding world and make provocative parallels to our own world’s geopolitical landscape. In Grindelwald’s attempts to undermine the integrity of one of the wizarding world's oldest traditions, the film proves itself audacious in its refusal to cower away from such contentious topics.

Image via Warner Bros.

As is the case in many political dramas, the biggest ripples aren’t always caused by the most powerful figures. Sometimes great change comes from a small group of people making the right moves at the right time. This is the strategy that Dumbledore employs in his chess game against Grindelwald. Where Grindelwald makes bold, calculated moves in an attempt to establish his reign as a king, Dumbledore uses Newt and his confidants as sneaky pawns and maneuvers them into specific positions designed with the sole purpose of undermining Grindelwald’s efforts.

In its political mind game, The Secrets of Dumbledore finally finds an engrossing yarn to stitch together the previous two movies’ incongruous plots. Newt, Jacob (Dan Fogler), Theseus (Callum Turner), and Lally (Jessica Williams) may be subjected to more grunt work in this film than in the others, but the mischief they each get into is still entertaining and it would be unrealistic for all of their attempts to hurt Grindelwald to be totally effective. You might call it convenient for the film to write itself into a corner that can only be resolved by more entries to the franchise, but if Kloves and Rowling continue to keep them fresh by painting the wizarding world in different genre strokes, it’d be a winning formula that’s hard to argue with.

Of course, the idea of keeping a franchise fresh by dabbling in different genres isn’t an idea exclusive to the Harry Potter or Fantastic Beasts franchises. Plenty of the world's biggest intellectual properties have gone down a similar road. Like Ant-Man being a heist film, several of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have disguised themselves with a fresh genre coat. And more recently, Matt Reeves’s The Batman avoided countless superhero tropes as the director opted for a full-blown detective thriller reminiscent of the films of David Fincher.

Image Via Warner Bros.

There is no inherent value for a franchise film to confine itself to a single genre, but when they are executed well, it can certainly be pointed to as a factor contributing to the film’s success. But the film still has to put in the work. The Secrets of Dumbledore isn’t worth watching just because it is tinkering with a fresh environment for the franchise. Director David Yates and his two writers put in the work to make a political drama that would still be enthralling if it were stripped of all the magical elements.

Where this third film could be succinctly described as “magical politics,” to understand the first two would require dissertation-length synopses in comparison. Something that is intrinsic to a political drama is a stripped-down quality. In the case of a film like All The President’s Men, it gains its power not from its scale, but rather from the impact of seeing the two journalists make the most of the transactional nature of politics. A sacrifice must be made for something to be gained. So when Newt leaves his beloved suitcase behind, he understands that the prospect of what can be gained is worth more than anything he currently has. And just as Newt comprehends this, the film understands the value to be earned from committing completely to being a political chess game.

Fantastic Beasts: Ranking Beasts by How Good They’d Be as Pets

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sean Naughton (22 Articles Published) Sean Naughton is a Movie/TV features writer for Collider. He has written at ScreenRant and writes reviews for his blog Naughton But Movies. He loves all types of films and is currently performing the Sisyphean task of finishing his watchlist. More From Sean Naughton

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe