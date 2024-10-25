Good news Harry Potter fans! If you like the prequel Fantastic Beasts franchise, it’ll soon be available to stream on Peacock, ComicBook reports. Led by Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, the franchise consists of three movies: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sees magizoologist Newt arrive in New York. Things take a turn when several magical beasts escape from his charmed, expanded suitcase. Now, Newt must find the missing creatures before they cause chaos. The movie, which further expands the Harry Potter world, garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike. It has a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $814 million worldwide at the box office.

The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequels Did Not Fare as Well With Fans

The success of the first film was followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which furthers the story and brings back some familiar characters. The movie follows Gellert Grindelwald, who plans to raise an army of wizards to rule over non-magical beings. To stop his plans, Newt Scamander's former professor, Albus Dumbledore, seeks his help. Despite grossing $654.9 million worldwide, the movie garnered mixed responses from fans and critics. The movie was mainly criticized for having too many characters and being overburdened with sequel-dependent details. The feature has a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The third film in the franchise, The Secrets of Dumbledore, is the weakest film in the franchise. The movie sees Dumbledore assembling a team of wizards, witches, and a Muggle to face the rise of Gellert Grindelwald. Together, they hatch a plan to confuse the dark wizard and stop him from attaining political power. The film grossed $407 million worldwide and stands at a 46% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The trilogy’s cast includes Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Carmen Ejogo as Seraphina Picquery, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, and Jessica Williams as Lally Hicks. Also rounding out the cast are Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Colin Farrell/Johnny Depp/Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald (across the three movies), Claudia Kim as Nagini, and Fiona Glascott as Professor McGonagall.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise will drop on Peacock on November 1.