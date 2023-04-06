Warner Brothers and HBO Max have announced that the story of Harry Potter and his many adventures are being remade into a television format, which is very bad news for the contentious Fantastic Beasts series. While plot details on the upcoming series have been slim, the reported seven-season runtime seems to coincide with the seven books in the main series, meaning this will likely be a full-blown reboot that recasts many of the beloved roles and tells these iconic stories in a wholly new light. A new reboot means a new continuity, which in turn means that the days of the Fantastic Beasts prequel series are over.

The idea of seeing the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in different time periods and locations sounds like a stroke of genius, as there are so many historical events and various places to get a magical twist. The first Fantastic Beasts film seemed to be on a quest to achieve just that, but the more this particular story expanded, the more it seemed to just lose its way. The reason? Well, there are a couple, including but not limited to poor planning, lackluster reviews, low box office returns, and controversial figures both in front of and behind the camera. All of these ingredients combined in a potion kettle to create a franchise that is now deader than Harry Potter's parents.

The First 'Fantastic Beasts' Film Is a Solid Adventure, but a Lousy Foundation for a Franchise

Image via Warner Bros.

It's a shame that the prequel series has fallen as far as it has, as things got off to a pretty good start with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016). The film is fascinating from a lore perspective, as fans are treated to characters they've only heard about before, introduced to a vast array of creative creatures, and get to see the American facet of the Wizarding World for the very first time. The main characters are also a hoot, with the lovably neurotic Newt (Eddie Redmayne), the ambitious ex-auror Tina (Katherine Waterston), the powerful mind-reader Queenie (Alison Sudol), and the hilarious no-mage Jacob (Dan Fogler) all being more than likable protagonists. Seeing the team of four go on a quest to get all of Newt's creatures is an absolute blast, almost feeling like a magical live-action Pokémon set in 1920s New York.

The same cannot be said for the subplot following Credence (Ezra Miller) and Graves (Colin Farrell), which feels like it's a part of a completely different movie, and maybe that was the initial plan. When Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was first announced, it was expected to be a one-off adventure, but closer to the film's release, it was announced that the whole Fantastic Beasts saga would be five movies long. If you look at Newt's story, it feels pretty cut and dry, with a definitive beginning, middle, and end. The Credence plot is more of a dark horror story of madness, conflicting completely with the more lighthearted and fun nature of the main plot line. This makes Newt's sudden involvement in the subplot in the third act feel extremely jarring and ultimately hurts the far more interesting main plot that was already engaging as is.

By the time we get to the remarkably rushed finale, it's clear why the out-of-place Credence and Graves subplot exists. In a last-minute twist, it's revealed that Graves is none other than the wanted dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) in disguise, setting him up as the big bad for other 20th-century wizard adventures. Movies surrounding Grindelwald sound interesting, but now that Newt's story felt concluded with no real reason to continue it, the franchise made a big mistake by keeping them around when they have nothing to do.

'The Crimes of Grindelwald' Was the Beginning of the End for the 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Image via Warner Bros.

Where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was a decent-sized critical and financial success, but that would not be the case for its sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Ask any Harry Potter fan what the worst film in the series is and there's a very good chance the second entry in the Fantastic Beasts saga will enter the conversation. The general consensus around the controversial film is that it's a bloated mess that consistently breaks continuity and takes its characters in unsatisfying directions.

So many elements of the film have turned it into the punching bag of the series. The retconning of Obliviate, Queenie's hypocritical and nonsensical turn to the dark side, Nagini (Claudia Kim) being a human before she turned into a snake. We'd be here all day if we went over all the things that don't make sense in the movie, but perhaps the biggest sin the film commits is not knowing what to do with its central characters. If this were a film just about the long-standing conflict between Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald, that would be interesting, but instead, those two major characters take a backseat to the old Fantastic Beasts crew, who again, feel completely out of place in this comparatively much darker conflict.

Being so poorly received, this showed in the box office numbers, with the film not performing all that well financially. Still, the ending tease of Credence being a Dumbledore is somewhat interesting, and something that a sequel could potentially salvage.

'The Secrets of Dumbledore' Was the Final Nail in the Coffin

Image Via Warner Bros.

Instead of saving the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) killed it for good, being just as disappointing if not even more so than the prior film. Rather than actually address the criticisms of the previous film, Secrets of Dumbledore just tries to haphazardly retcon them. Pretty much the level of writing can be summed up in the Wizarding World having an election...that's decided by a deer...yeah. By the time the film ends, basically, every idea introduced in the last film was undone, with Queenie no longer being a wizard fascist and Credence being Dumbledore's nephew instead of brother (which by the way, why would Grindelwald even lie about that?), and various plot threads were still left unanswered.

While poor reviews are certainly a factor, it doesn't really matter how bad a movie is as long as it has audience interest and makes a good amount of money. As The Secrets of Dumbledore's box office scores show, the turnout for the theatrical release was abysmal, being the all-time lowest-grossing film in the franchise's history. The entertainment business is just that — a business. If the money isn't there, then the studio sees that as audiences are no longer interested in the series, and when it comes to behind-the-scenes drama, many movie goers just didn't feel comfortable supporting the IP.

Several of the 'Fantastic Beasts' Stars and Creatives Have Left a Problematic Stain on the Series

Image via Warner Bros.

The backstage troubles of the Fantastic Beasts series began with Johnny Depp's ongoing domestic abuse controversy against his ex-partner, Amber Heard. Following Depp losing a defamation suit against a news outlet, Warner Brothers decided Depp was too controversial for the villain role of the series and was recast with Mads Mikkelsen. Depp would eventually win a defamation suit against Heard herself in 2022, but the damage was already done and Depp's recasting was already final by that point.

Having one divisive major actor involved in a blockbuster series is problematic enough, but two? Ezra Miller, who is a major presence at Warner Brothers with both the Fantastic Beasts films and DC Comics with the upcoming The Flash (2023), has become the subject of many legal issues involving several cases of alleged assault and battery. Miller's reported behavior has put his solo superhero film in an odd place, and while they've apologized for their actions by citing "complex mental health issues", it's another case of how a contentious performer can negatively affect the final product of a film.

Last and certainly least, there's the Erumpent in the room to address — J.K. Rowling. The architect of the Harry Potter series and the screenwriter of all three Fantastic Beasts series has placed herself at the center of massive controversy due to her repeated doubling down on anti-transgender sentiment. We saw this controversy reach a major point of vitriol with both the release of the recent Fantastic Beasts films and the successful but still highly divisive video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), and its clear many fans are no longer comfortable supporting someone who continues to use her platform to spread blatant transphobia. While Hogwarts Legacy was a big financial success, that hypothesis is ultimately proven by her nearly 75% drop in profits.

While the new Harry Potter HBO Max series is still in early development, it's already been confirmed that Rowling will still be creatively attached, which could prove to be the first error in following the same path to demise that the Fantastic Beasts films followed.