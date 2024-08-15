The Big Picture Get ready for an incredible lineup at Fantastic Fest with 28 World Premieres, 23 International and North American Premieres, and 15 U.S. Premieres!

Academy Award-winner Geoffrey Rush stars in The Rule of Jenny Pen, opening night's feature film that promises an epic showdown with John Lithgow.

Don't miss out on Never Let Go, Terrifier 3, and Netflix's Will & Harper at Fantastic Fest, with special appearances from stars like Halle Berry and Will Ferrell!

It’s that fantastic time of the year again and this year there’s even more to look forward to! The return of Fantastic Fest for its 19th year is just around the corner as the film industry event gears up to take over Austin, Texas from September 19-26. This time around, the lineup is bigger than ever with 28 World Premieres, 23 International and North American Premieres, and 15 U.S. Premieres with plenty of side quests and special guests to keep the entertainment going. So, what’s on the docket? Read on to find out the incredible productions preparing to screen this year.

Academy Award-winner Geoffrey Rush and filmmaker James Ashcroft are going to blow the roof off the building on opening night with the world premiere of The Rule of Jenny Pen. The feature sees Rush star as a judge whose life takes quite a turn after a health crisis lands him in a nursing home. It’s there that he crosses paths with John Lithgow’s resident whose life-calling seems to be finding new ways to torment the patients. Giving us the showdown we never knew we needed, the film follows the duo as they butt heads and have their very own battle royale.

And that’s just the start of the first night’s festivities as director Alexandre Aja and Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will swing by to screen their upcoming Lionsgate thriller, Never Let Go, a movie that tests the bonds of one family’s relationship. But wait, there’s more and gore fans are really going to like this one. Christmas will come a few months early to Fantastic Fest as Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 will see its world premiere in front of the most dedicated horror lovers in the world - just don’t forget to bring your barf bag.

But Wait - There’s More

The Rule of Jenny Pen, Never Let Go, and Terrifier 3 are just the start of things as the week will also unveil Netflix’s upcoming documentary, Will & Harper, with a special appearance from Will Ferrell, Harper Steele, and the title’s director, Josh Greenbaum. Closing out the 19th year of Fantastic Fest will be the world premiere of Brandon Espy’s Mr. Crocket, which will also mark the filmmaker’s feature-length debut. Other exciting titles set to screen include House of Spoils, V/H/S/BEYOND, Bring Them Down, The Wild Robot, and even the world premiere of both The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 and Peacock’s upcoming horror-thriller series, Teacup.

Badges are now on sale for the 19th annual Fantastic Fest. Check out the full lineup below.

Feature-Length Films

AJ Goes to the Dog Park (Burnt Ends Selection)

USA, 2024

World Premiere, 79 min

Director - Toby Jones

"A very mediocre man must complete a heroic Odyssey-like quest to restore order to his town and protect the comforts of his routine life."

Animale

France, 2024

North American Premiere, 99 min

Director - Emma Benestan

"After leaving a party with her male co-workers, aspiring bullfighter Nejma begins to experience physical and sensory perception changes after she’s attacked in a field in the middle of the night."

Anora

USA, 2024

Austin Premiere, 138 min

Director - Sean Baker

"Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled."

Apartment 7A

USA, 2024

World Premiere, 104 min

Director - Natalie Erika James

"When a struggling, young dancer (Julia Garner) suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame."

The Babadook

Australia, 2014

10th Anniversary Screening, 94 min

Director - Jennifer Kent

"Back for its 10-year anniversary, this psychological horror and possession film terrified us in 2014 with its harrowing take on grief. Now it’s back to remind us all of the dangers of reading to children!"

Baby Assassins Nice Days

Japan, 2024

Texas Premiere, 112 min

Director - Yugo Sakamoto

"The Baby Assassins are back at Fantastic Fest to spread joy, dessert, and sick kills in the delightful third entry to this Japanese action franchise."

Big Top Pee-Wee

USA, 1988

World Premiere of 4K Restoration, 86 min

Director - Randal Kleiser

"When a tornado blows a circus onto his farm, agricultural chemist Pee-wee Herman is tempted away from a life of contentment with his fiancée and her mediocre sandwiches by an alluringly beautiful acrobat."

Binary

The Netherlands, 2024

International Premiere, 42 min

Director - David-Jan Bronsgeest

"As Nisha prepares for gender confirmation surgery, violent and confusing images move from haunting her dreams to impacting her clients and friends, and Nisha must decide what she will do to live her authentic life."

The Birthday

Spain, 2004

20th Anniversary Screening of 4K Restoration, 117 min

Director - Eugenio Mira

"Corey Feldman gives the performance of his career in this newly restored O.G. Fantastic Fest stunner."

The Black Hole (Burnt Ends Selection)

Estonia, Finland, 2024

North American Premiere, 115 min

Director - Moonika Siimets

"Aliens land in Estonia to collect teeth and change the lives of bored, frustrated citizens in this triptych film of existential humor and strangely beautiful creature design."

Body Odyssey

Italy, Switzerland, 2023

North American Premiere, 104 min

Director - Grazia Tricarico

"A female bodybuilder trades in her obsession with crafting the perfect body for an all-consuming pursuit of a younger man."

Bone Lake

USA, 2024

World Premiere, 94 min

Director - Mercedes Bryce Morgan

"In an attempt to rekindle their stagnant love life, Diego and Sage rent a property on the aptly named Bone Lake. When a mysterious young couple shows up at their door, their romantic getaway devolves into a twisted psychosexual nightmare."

Bookworm

New Zealand, 2024

US Premiere, 103 min

Director - Ant Timpson

"An 11-year-old girl sets out into the New Zealand backcountry with her estranged father to capture photographic evidence of the mythological Canterbury Panther, hoping to claim the reward and pay her mom’s medical bills."

Bring Them Down

Ireland, UK, Belgium, 2024

US Premiere, 105 min

Director - Christopher Andrews

"Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan lock horns as the sons of two warring Irish shepherding dynasties."

Carnival of Blood (Presented by AGFA)

USA, 1970

Texas Premiere, 88 min

Director - Leonard Kirtman

"AGFA presents a dreamy proto-slasher from the gutters of NYC."

Chain Reactions

USA, 2024

Texas Premiere, 103 min

Director - Alexandre O. Philippe

"In his latest documentary—and right on time for the film’s 50th anniversary—Alexandre O. Philippe explores the profound impact and lasting influence the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre had on five international artists."

Chainsaws Were Singing

Estonia, 2024

US Premiere, 117 min

Director - Sander Maran

"Tom and Maria’s courtship is cut short by a cannibalistic spree killer and his dysfunctional family. Equal parts Stephen Sondheim and Lloyd Kaufman, this Estonian slasher musical is a truly unique odyssey."

Children of The Wicker Man

UK, 2024

International Premiere, 90 min

Directors - Dr. Chris Nunn, Justin Hardy and Dominic Hardy

"Justin and Dominic Hardy reflect on their relationships with their father, Robin Hardy, and the cult classic he directed, The Wicker Man."

Cloud

Japan, 2024

US Premiere, 123 min

Director - Kiyoshi Kurosawa

"Ryosuke makes his living as an online wholesaler, flipping goods from desperate sellers for a profit. As his business grows, so does his paranoia. Auteur Kiyoshi Kurosawa's latest is another masterful examination of dread and contagion in modern Japan."

Daddy's Head

UK, 2024

World Premiere, 97 min

Director - Benjamin Barfoot

"After the death of his father, a young boy is terrorized by a gruesome creature that bears an uncanny resemblance to his dad."

Daniela Forever

Spain, Belgium, 2024

US Premiere, 113 min

Director - Nacho Vigalondo

"Nicolas mourns his dead girlfriend in a unique way—by taking an experimental drug that allows him to relive his memories when he dreams."

Dead Talents Society

Taiwan, 2024

US Premiere, 110 min

Director - John Hsu

"Dying is just the beginning of one young woman’s problems when she learns the hard way that the afterlife is a competitive world of celebrity scarers and desperate wannabes, and the cost of failure is a fate worse than death."

A Different Man

USA, 2024

Texas Premiere, 112 min

Director - Aaron Schimberg

"Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare as he becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost."

Disembodied (Presented by Bleeding Skull)

USA, 1998

World Premiere of 4K Restoration, 77 min

Director - William Kersten

"Bleeding Skull presents a cinematic acid trip through a surreal, haunting world of mutations and murder."

Don't Mess with Grandma

Canada, 2024

World Premiere, 81 min

Director - Jason Krawczyk

"Michael Jai White is just a grandson who loves his grandma. When a motley group of thieves attempt to break into her home, he gives them a punishing lesson in etiquette while keeping her comfortably in the dark."

The Draft!

Indonesia, 2023

International Premiere, 84 min

Director - Yusron Fuadi

"Five college friends go to a cabin in the woods for the weekend and start to experience strange, violent events in this meta-horror movie with bloody kills and zany comedy."

Dragon Dilatation

France, 2024

North American Premiere, 114 min

Director - Bertrand Mandico

"Director Bertrand Mandico puts his own unmistakable spin on two famous works: Stravinsky's and Dante’s THE DIVINE COMEDY, in this visually arresting experimental film."

Ebony and Ivory

UK, 2024

World Premiere, 88 min

Director - Jim Hosking

"The untold story of Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder’s pop classic, as only the maniac behind The Greasy Strangler could tell it."

Else

France, 2024

US Premiere, 99 min

Director - Thibault Emin

"A new strange pandemic has hit the world, causing the infected to fuse with their surroundings. Two freshly acquainted lovers take refuge in a flat, trying to avoid the disease that spreads through eye contact."

Escape from the 21st Century

China, 2024

US Premiere, 98 min

Director - Li Yang

"A trio of teenage friends find themselves able to inhabit their future bodies in this coming-of-age/coming-of-middle-age martial arts comedy."

The Fall

USA, South Africa & India, 2008

North American Premiere of 4K Restoration, 117 min

Director - Tarsem Singh

"Los Angeles, circa 1920s, a little immigrant girl in a hospital recovering from a fall, strikes up a friendship with a bedridden man. He captivates her with a whimsical story that removes her far from the hospital doldrums into the exotic landscapes of her imagination."

Frankie Freako

Canada, 2024

International Premiere, 82 min

Director - Steven Kostanski

"The creator of PSYCHO GOREMAN introduces the raddest & baddest li’l goblin squad since the Ghoulies."

Gazer (Burnt Ends Selection)

USA, 2024

North American Premiere, 114 min

Director - Ryan J. Sloan

"Frankie tries to reclaim her life in this paranoia/neo-noir/body horror gem about the decline of America and the terrifying and awesome power of the feminine."

Get Away

UK, 2024

World Premiere, 86 min

Director - Steffen Haars

"Ignoring the warnings from the Swedish mainlanders, the Smith family takes a vacation on the small, charming island of Svälta... which turns into a killer trip."

Ghost Killer

Japan, 2024

World Premiere, 105 min

Director - Kensuke Sonomura

"Fumika Matsuoka is a young woman with a terrible job, a friend in a bad relationship, and the ghost of an assassin bound to her until she gets revenge on his behalf."

Girl Internet Show: A Kati Kelli Mixtape (Burnt Ends Selection)

USA, 2023

Texas Premiere, 79 min

Director - Kati Kelli

"A compilation of early YouTube uploads by artist Kati Kelli posthumously showcases her deranged genius as an outsider artist and social commentator."

The Guest

USA, UK, 2014

Theatrical World Premiere of 4K Restoration, 100 min

Director - Adam Wingard

"A mysterious soldier befriends the family of a fallen comrade and quickly makes himself an indispensable part of their lives, but the secrets he’s hiding put them all in danger in THE GUEST, a nail-biting, retro-stylish thriller from director Adam Wingard and screenwriter Simon

Barrett (You're Next)."

Heads or Fails (Burnt Ends Selection)

Belgium, 2024

World Premiere, 86 min

Directors - Lenny and Harpo Guit

"Armande Pigeon steps in more shit than a latrine cleaner, living off a series of less and less endearing gambles and grifts. When luck rolls her way, she just has to walk away, but where's the fun in that?"

Heavier Trip

Finland, 2024

World Premiere, 96 min

Directors - Juuso Laatio and Jukka Vidgren

"Impaled Rektum, the world’s most brutal metal band, must escape Norwegian prison and save a reindeer slaughterhouse from foreclosure before battling a Faustian promoter offering Rock God superstardom in exchange for selling out."

House of Spoils

USA, 2024

World Premiere, 101 min

Directors - Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy

"Follows an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self doubts...and a haunting presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn."

I, the Executioner

South Korea, 2024

US Premiere, 118 min